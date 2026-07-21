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Ubisoft plans a year of post-launch content for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced will receive up to one year of support: According to Director Richard Knight, Ubisoft is bringing major story DLCs to the successful remake.

With over 3 million copies sold, "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" has had a successful launch. Now, post-launch support will continue to be provided.

Game Director Richard Knight has promised up to twelve months of technical and content support for the remake, which was released on July 9th. Large story DLCs are intended to ensure player engagement beyond the usual timeframe of classic single-player updates.

Sales figures extend the content cycle

“Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced” surpassed the Ubisoft's internal revenue expectations And according to current sales figures, it even surpassed the flagship title "Assassin's Creed Shadows". This commercial success is shifting the publisher's strategic direction.

Classic single-player remakes usually receive only a few performance patches after release. The team around Game Director Richard Knight is planning something different here. They're aiming for a full year of support – an unusual step for a remake.

Story expansions instead of minor cosmetic DLCs

The planned roadmap Ubisoft is focusing on substance rather than purely visual additions. In upcoming updates, they will concentrate on narrative expansions that strategically enhance Edward Kenway's adventure.

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Genuine content DLCs will keep players engaged with the system long-term. The developers are also responding to specific community feedback requesting technical adjustments, such as the return of the hidden blade combat system. The New Game Plus option has also been confirmed.

Knight's announcement comes at a time of extreme market consolidation ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Ubisoft is attempting to defend its active user base against the upcoming competition with continuous updates.

Without a steady stream of new content, players will leave. This applies to remakes just as much as to live-service titles. The challenge now lies in ensuring reliable delivery.

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" will therefore remain a focus for the developers for at least a year, guaranteeing not only new story content but also continuous technical improvements. The crucial question is whether Ubisoft will provide a binding roadmap or stick to vague statements of intent.

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Crydog
21. July 2026 08: 09

So I've completed it, 99% complete, just a few crates missing. It took me 70 hours. Warning: trigger warning and unpopular opinions.
I find the game too short; I would have preferred it to be an RPG. Searching for equipment is pointless because you can find the best gear very quickly since the underlying system isn't very comprehensive. Especially with pirate mechanics and loot, that would have been a perfect fit, but oh well, we'll see, maybe something interesting will come along.

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