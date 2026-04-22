Ubisoft responds to the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced leak and promises even bigger things.

Ubisoft has officially responded to yesterday's video leak of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced," clarifying that the 11-second clip is footage from an outdated internal development stage. In a statement via its official social media channels, the publisher humorously refers to the project as "the worst-kept secret in the industry" and tells fans to wait for the official showcase on April 23.

The leak, which primarily affected the graphical improvements to the naval battles The fact that this came into focus caused quite a stir in the community. However, Ubisoft's proactive reaction suggests that the team intends to show significantly more impressive material tomorrow to justify the high expectations for the remake.

Damage control with a wink

Instead of ignoring the leak or resorting to copyright strikes, Ubisoft chose the path of direct communication. The key points of their response:

Classification of the material: Ubisoft confirms that the clip is genuine, but shows an "old internal version." This is meant to indicate that the final game already looks better or is technically more advanced.

Ubisoft confirms that the clip is genuine, but shows an "old internal version." This is meant to indicate that the final game already looks better or is technically more advanced. Looking forward to tomorrow: "It's regrettable that it came out, but the good news is: you only have to wait one more day for the official unveiling," the post reads.

"It's regrettable that it came out, but the good news is: you only have to wait one more day for the official unveiling," the post reads. Self-irony: By labeling it "worst kept secret," Ubisoft is taking the wind out of the leaks' sails and trying to regain control of the narrative.

Hey! This is footage from an old internal version of the game.



It's unfortunate it got out, but the good news is you only have to wait one more day for the official reveal 📷 - Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 22, 2026

For us players, the "old version" label is crucial. Early builds often appear unfinished in terms of lighting or facial animations – factors that already sparked heated discussions during the 11-second leak. Ubisoft wants to prevent this skepticism from taking root before we've seen the official reveal trailer in 4K and 60 FPS.

Furthermore, insider reports support the claim that the success of Black Flag Resynced will be pivotal for the entire franchise. Allegedly, other planned remakes of the series, such as those of Assassin's Creed Unity or the first installment, are directly dependent on the commercial success of Edward's Caribbean adventure.

What we can really expect tomorrow

Following this statement, expectations for the showcase on April 23rd have been raised by 18 points. Since Ubisoft considers the leaked material outdated, they have to deliver tomorrow.

Ubisoft's reaction was the only right move. By declaring the leak "old," they maintain the anticipation for tomorrow without completely denying the authenticity of the graphical improvements shown. It remains to be seen just how much "newer" tomorrow's version will actually look.

Do you believe that the graphical difference between the leak and tomorrow's trailer will really be as huge as Ubisoft suggests?