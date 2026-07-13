Latest

Ubisoft retracts claim about the fun factor of microtransactions

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
No comments
2 MinRead
Ubisoft Logo

Ubisoft has removed the controversial claim regarding in-game purchases from its financial report. The publisher also warned against excessively long development times.

In its latest financial report, Ubisoft has dropped the controversial statement that in-game purchases enhance user enjoyment. The French publisher is responding to ongoing criticism from the gaming community last year and simultaneously adjusting its strategic risk assessment.

Investor reports are typically used to defend monetization strategies with maximum optimism. Last year, Ubisoft went a step too far, claiming in writing that purchasing cosmetic items or progression accelerators actively enhanced the gameplay experience. This passage has now been completely removed.

The digital shop remains. The pseudoscientific justification for profit maximization is dropped. It's an admission that players are no longer accepting the narrative of "paid fun" without question. For a corporation that relies heavily on live service elements, this linguistic retreat is a remarkable victory for the community.

The new risk is time.

The revised wording isn't the only correction in the document. Management is shifting the focus of its risk warnings away from prematurely released, unfinished games and towards excessively long development cycles. If a title is released too late, it clashes with changing market standards. By then, the target audience's interest has often already waned.

The Ubisoft system suffers from precisely this inertia. Major franchises like Ghost Recon or Far Cry now require fractions of the time that was once sufficient for entire trilogies. Extreme examples like "Beyond Good and Evil 2," which has been stuck in development hell since its initial announcement in 2008, are burning through capital and losing relevance. At the same time, mobile spin-offs like Rainbow Six or The Division, due to their sluggish launches, are failing to keep pace with the current market.

More Read

Ubisoft Games
Ubisoft: Generative AI NPCs and Snowdrop optimization as a future model
Assassins Creed Hex
First in-game images leaked: Will Assassin's Creed Witch take us to Germany?
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Artwork 1
Two million sales on the first day: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced breaks series records

Ubisoft isn't changing its monetization strategy, but rather its terminology. Microtransactions will remain an integral part of its games because they boost profits. However, removing the "fun clause" shows that the publisher is shying away from openly confronting its player base on this issue. Paywalls will therefore remain high in the future, but at least in its financial reports, they'll no longer be presented as a feature.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
VIA:GameFile
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Plus Premium: First title confirmed for July 2026

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy is coming to PS Plus on July 21, 2026…

5 comments

Sony is focusing on digital technology – but one crucial feature has been lagging behind for years.

Sony is forcing digital PS5 games from 2028 onwards, but is refusing to allow region changes on the PSN…

179 comments

PS6 cooling: Sony patents water cooling instead of liquid metal

According to a new patent, Sony could forgo liquid metal in the PS6.

6 comments

You Might Also Like