UK trade association ERA warns of digital PlayStation monopoly

The British trade association Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) attacks Sony's plan to discontinue physical PS5 games from January 2028, describing the plan as destroying consumer choice rights.

In an official statement, the organization, which represents chains like Game, HMV, and supermarkets like Asda, warns of the economic consequences for the brick-and-mortar sector. Sony is forcing gamers into a closed digital ecosystem.

The British digital market in a conflict of interest

The harsh rhetoric is surprising given its origin. Great Britain is considered one of the most digitized gaming markets in Europe. Large chains like GAME have drastically reduced their store networks in recent years, and shelf space for boxed versions has been relegated to the background in favor of merchandise. The fact that the ERA is now defending the disc as a bastion of consumer protection is pure self-interest.

It's about the hard numbers. The British market for physical software still generated over £300 million in revenue last year. Furthermore, according to ERA data, around 25 percent of those under 25 still use optical media. If this product category disappears, brick-and-mortar retailers will lose a fundamental source of cross-subsidization for hardware sales.

ERA chief Kim Bayley argues that digital licenses do not structurally offer the same rights as digital licenses, which involve the loss of real ownership, resale, and long-term archiving.

"PlayStation's announcement that key games will no longer be available on disc is a triumph of corporate convenience over consumer choice," CEO Kim Bayley explained in a statement.

Sony's infrastructure restructuring continues unaffected

Despite the headwinds, Sony is not backing down. Its in-house disc manufacturing plant in Austria is already investing 30 million euros to convert production lines to optical microlenses for other industries. The logistical and industrial withdrawal has long since begun.

There are no legal obstacles for the platform operator. The EU Commission recently clarifiedThere is no legal obligation to distribute physical media as long as applicable commercial law is observed in the digital store. An online petition with 300.000 signatures remains ineffective and has no bearing on the overall situation.

The ERA's criticism comes years too late. It's a cry from players who want to defend their last dwindling privileges after years of passively accepting digital transformation. For the buyer, this means that from 2028 onwards: the used market for PS5 games will die, and Sony will have complete control over pricing. Instead of launching fundamental criticism now, retailers should have negotiated digital participation models with manufacturers ten years ago. That opportunity has been missed.