Uncharted 5: Nathan Drake is set to return in the new installment

Insider reports are strengthening the evidence for "Uncharted 5". Besides the renewed "confirmation" of the project, there are now rumors about the involvement of series veteran Nathan Drake, who is said to be returning in some form.

The well-known leaker DanielRPK supports the current information about a second major project at Naughty Dog. According to him, the game is indeed identified as a new "Uncharted" installment, and Nathan Drake is said to be involved in the story. It remains unclear whether he will once again take on the role of the main protagonist or serve as a mentor and supporting character. This report aligns with the information that has been circulating since... three years of ongoing development work in the studio.

Nathan Drake between leading role and mentorship

Nathan Drake's return presents Naughty Dog with a narrative challenge. After the satisfying conclusion of "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," Drake's story was considered complete. According to DanielRPK, which echoes a report by Alir, Drake is involved "in some way".

This leaves two scenarios open: Either Naughty Dog breaks with the previous ending for another big adventure of the fan favorite, or Drake takes on a supporting role for the next generation – namely his daughter Cassie. A mentor role would allow them to leverage the emotional connection with fans without jeopardizing the storyline's progression to a new character.

Cassie Drake and the Legacy of the Treasure Hunt

The daughter could catch the same wanderlust as her father. Nathan Drake has found treasures several times throughout the Uncharted series, but rarely the one he was originally looking for, or he wasn't able to keep it. Often the actual target is destroyed or lost.

Should Cassie carry the main burden of the gameplay, while Nathan provides support from the base of operations or in targeted flashbacks, this could bring a necessary freshness to the mechanics. A focus on Cassie would also offer the opportunity to re-evaluate stealth and climbing elements, while Nathan Drake, as a "legacy character," bridges the gap for long-time fans.

With “Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet” and “Uncharted 5“Two technically highly demanding titles are in the pipeline. Reports of a three-year development period for the Uncharted project suggest that Naughty Dog is already well beyond the concept phase.”

Change of focus: Moving away from simply managing The Last of Us towards reviving brand diversity.

Moving away from simply managing The Last of Us towards reviving brand diversity. Risk management: An Uncharted game featuring Nathan Drake (in whatever form) guarantees Sony millions in sales and stabilizes the studio while it works on the new sci-fi IP.

For gamers, the news is certainly exciting. However, Nathan Drake's return carries the risk of diluting what could have been a perfect series finale. Technically and commercially, though, "Uncharted 5" for the PlayStation 5 is the most important confirmation of the year. Nathan Drake's involvement serves as the ultimate marketing tool. We expect the first official teasers towards the end of 2026.