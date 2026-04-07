Uncharted 5: Naughty Dog planned a sequel even before the pandemic

Industry insiders confirm that Naughty Dog had already gone through concrete planning phases for a fifth installment of the Uncharted series before the outbreak of COVID-19, and that the series was not definitively buried after part 4.

According to recent information from insider Tom Henderson, "Uncharted 5" was already in an early concept or planning phase at Naughty Dog before the pandemic. While the studio is officially working on the new project Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, evidence is mounting that the treasure hunter series was never completely shelved internally, despite the satisfying conclusion of "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" almost ten years ago.

Planning history and current rumors from the studio

The information that Naughty Dog "played with the idea of ​​Uncharted 5" is an indicator of the Sony studio's strategic direction. Tom Henderson stated in Insider Gaming Podcast It is clear that these considerations were not mere thought experiments, but part of a structured preparation before the global lockdowns.

This approach fits the developer's historical pattern: Before Naughty Dog fully dedicated itself to "The Last of Us," there were similar efforts to revive the Jak and Daxter series. That Uncharted is now back on the table is logical from a business perspective. In an era where AAA production costs regularly exceed the $200 million mark, an established brand like Uncharted is a significantly less risky investment than a completely new IP.

A teaser from co-director Shaun Escayg raises expectations.

The topic gains additional relevance through recent social media activity by Shaun Escayg, co-director of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." Escayg recently posted photos of "research work" in Trinidad and Tobago, specifically at Fort George. Fans and analysts quickly identified the location as a potential setting for an adventure scenario.

Since Naughty Dog is reportedly working on two major projects simultaneously, the following picture emerges:

Project 1: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet (Officially confirmed, sci-fi setting).

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet (Officially confirmed, sci-fi setting). Project 2: An as-yet-unannounced title, which is either The Last of Us Part 3 or something else. Uncharted 5 concerns.

A new Uncharted game would have to compete in a changed market landscape today. "Uncharted 4" set standards in motion capture and set-piece design in 2016. A successor on the current hardware generation (PS5/Pro) would not only have to deliver graphically, but also fill the narrative gap left by Nathan Drake's retirement.

Whether the series will continue with his daughter Cassie, the duo Chloe/Nadine, or a prequel remains speculative. Technically, Naughty Dog's engine evolution from The Last of Us Part II—especially the physics system and AI routines—would provide the ideal foundation for vertical gameplay and stealth mechanics. Since Naughty Dog is dividing its resources between a new IP and existing franchises, a release before the end of the current console cycle is unlikely.