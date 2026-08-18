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Uncharted: Drake's Fortune – Designer reveals how the game was artificially stretched

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Former Naughty Dog designer reveals: The dynamic difficulty in Uncharted 1 primarily served to artificially lengthen the game.

Uncharted Drake's Fortune

Naughty Dog deliberately implemented dynamic difficulty in the first Uncharted to artificially extend the playtime. Five hours of gameplay for €60 without multiplayer – this concern plagued the team shortly before release.

The reason for the dilemma lay in the abrupt transition from the PS2 to the PS3 era. Because Naughty Dog had to rewrite the entire engine, system development lagged behind. The level designers built vast areas before the gameplay was even finalized. In the end, the finished game simply didn't fit ideally into the completed world. The gameplay was simply too short.

From time pressure to frustration mechanics

To avoid upsetting buyers, the team used a clever trick. The game measured the time taken per encounter. If you were faster than average, the AI ​​ramped up its power. Enemies became more aggressive, progress more difficult. If you weren't careful, you'd be killed. Time gained.

"We ultimately implemented a dynamic difficulty system, but its main purpose was to slow the player down if he was too good." said Designer Benson Russell.That's one of the most important points. That's one of the reasons why 'Uncharted 1' is so difficult.

In Uncharted 2 and 3, the system was retained, but there it served its original purpose again: adapting to the player's skill level. The first installment, however, used the mechanic purely as a hindrance.

From a developer's perspective, the decision was understandable at the time, but from a player's perspective, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth. It finally explains why some fights in the first game felt so chaotic and unfair. Naughty Dog learned their lesson and allowed later installments to grow organically.

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Did you feel that in the first part, or did you just think you were having a bad day?

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