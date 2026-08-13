Uncharted remake is unnecessary: ​​Ex-Naughty Dog designer calls for a real prequel.

Former Naughty Dog designer Benson Russell believes a remake of the first Uncharted game is technically and narratively pointless. Instead of squeezing outdated PS3 concepts into modern graphics, the developer of the first three installments in the series calls for a full-fledged prequel set in Drake's past.

PS3 legacy on the PS5

A remake of "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune" has no technical justification for existing on current hardware. This is the conclusion reached by Benson Russell, who worked for almost ten years at Naughty Dog as a game designer on Uncharted 1-3 and The Last of Us.

While extremely aged titles like System Shock, with their outdated button layouts and inaccessible menus, justify a complete overhaul, Uncharted remains fully accessible. The Nathan Drake Collection already brought the trilogy to the PS4 in 2015 at 60 frames per second. Thanks to backward compatibility, the game runs flawlessly on the PS5. A complete rebuild would consume resources without adding any gameplay value.

Narrative interventions destroy the original.

Technically, the 2007 original could be brought up to the visual standard of The Last of Us Part 1. However, in terms of content, this would undermine the original gameplay. Russell stressedthat adapting to modern, slower Naughty Dog formats would require profound rewriting of the plot.

Anyone who slows down the narrative pace and tries to force dark emotions has to cut or distort key action set pieces. The end result would be a title that sacrifices the spirit of the original. That's precisely why the remake of The Last of Us Part 1 was already debatable in terms of its content.

Prequel as the only sensible way

Since 2016's "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" and 2017's expansion The Lost Legacy, the franchise has been dormant. Instead of investing resources in visual enhancements, Russell proposes a return to its roots. A new project must begin in an earlier era and explore Nathan Drake's youth or his first heists. This will deliver fresh mechanics instead of reworking successful classics.

Remakes are becoming a convenience for the industry. The first Uncharted is noticeably aging mechanically, but runs smoothly on modern hardware. A graphics upgrade doesn't solve a single content-related problem, but it ties up resources that could be used for new ideas. Sony should listen to its own developers.