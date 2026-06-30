Undead Labs: Management buyout instead of studio sale or closure?

The looming Closure of Xbox development studios Undead LabsDouble Fine, Compulsion Games and Ninja Theory do not necessarily have to be averted by selling to external investors, but could be achieved through a management buyout and the associated return to independence.

Industry insider Jason Schreier contradicts Recent media reports about a forced sale suggest that the studio management will likely separate their teams independently from the Microsoft group. The possibility of this succeeding has been discussed. IO Interactive impressively demonstrated in recent years.

Structural difference between sale and spin-off

The claim that all four struggling Xbox studios need external buyers to survive is false. In a management buyout (MBO), the existing management acquires the shares and continues operations as an independent studio. This saves Microsoft the ongoing fixed costs of the workforce, while the developers retain control of their brands.

However, this model shifts the entire financial risk to the studio. Without the liquidity of a tech giant like Microsoft or Sony in the background, ongoing major projects like South of Midnight (Compulsion), State of Decay 3, or future Ninja Theory projects must be financed through traditional publisher deals or venture capital. For the teams, this primarily means one thing: immediate, intense pressure during investor pitches.

Unclear factual basis at Undead Labs

While the MBO scenario is a real possibility for Double Fine, Compulsion, and Ninja Theory, the situation surrounding State of Decay studio Undead Labs remains unconfirmed. Current information is incomplete. The studio was acquired by Microsoft in 2018 and has not released a new game since.

Eight years without a release is undoubtedly a strain on the business. The announcement of State of Decay 3 for 2027 doesn't provide the team with any structural security as long as the ownership situation remains unclear. In the gaming industry, PR trailers don't secure jobs. Revenue does.

For players and potential buyers of upcoming titles, the risk assessment is shifting. While a management buyout secures jobs in the short term, experience shows that it extends development cycles due to upcoming studio migrations, IT restructuring, and new publishing negotiations. The targeted release windows for the affected games are therefore entirely uncertain. Pre-orders currently represent an incalculable risk.