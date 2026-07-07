Undead Labs parts ways with Xbox: State of Decay 3 is still coming to PS5

Microsoft is losing the development studio Undead Labs, meaning that development of the survival title "State of Decay 3" will continue outside the Xbox ecosystem. The planned release for PlayStation 5 remains unaffected by this separation.

The Washington-based studio has announced its departure from Xbox Game Studios officially confirmedA new owner has not yet been determined, but according to industry reports, negotiations are in their final phase.

Studio exit mid-production phase

This move marks a turning point for the franchise. Until now, the brand was considered an integral part of the Microsoft portfolio. Now the studio is moving to independence or to a new publisher. Existing contracts guarantee the completion of the game.

The move reveals cracks in Microsoft's previous first-party strategy. Survival games generate stable player numbers and high revenues on Steam and PlayStation through continuous gameplay loops. That Microsoft would let a studio with this potential go is surprising. For Undead Labs, however, the spin-off means financial risks, but also creative freedom. The game will remain multiplatform.

The technical implementation for the PlayStation 5 was architecturally embedded in the code from the very beginning. Development will not be halted by the change, as the contracts govern the transfer of trademark rights. However, changes in investors during the final stages of production still pose risks to the schedule. Publisher changes often lead to delays in QA.

For players, nothing will change for now. The release of "State of Decay 3" will proceed as planned for the PS5, as the contracts were finalized before the studio split. Buyers don't need to worry about any platform-specific delays, since the engine pipeline is running stably across all platforms.

The deal removes an exclusive studio from Xbox, but secures the game's market presence on the Sony console.