Unreal Engine 5 meets simulation engine: The technology behind Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo Studios is not rebuilding the 2001 shooter classic, but rather adding a modern graphics layer over the old code base with "Halo: Campaign Evolved".

In the Official Xbox Podcast, Casey Wu and Brian Jarrard confirmed the hybrid technical approach. The remake is visually based entirely on Unreal Engine 5, but uses the original simulation engine for movement and hit detection. The goal: modern lighting effects and geometry with an identical gunplay feel.

This isn't a classic remaster. The development team is significantly expanding the sandbox catalog.

Nine new weapons and improved AI mechanics

The arsenal grows by nine weapon types. Players can now pick up enemy power swords, Sentinel beams, and fuel rod guns from the ground—actions that were blocked in the original. Even the Brute Spiker returns. Vehicles can be hijacked, and enemy Wraiths can be taken over in combat.

The AI ​​was imported from later installments in the series. Marines have unlimited ammunition when equipped with heavy weapons such as sniper rifles or rocket launchers. The tide appears in advanced formations similar to the tank forms from Halo 3.

Co-op customizations and four-player network

Online co-op now supports up to four players simultaneously for the first time. The legendary Warthog vehicle will receive an additional mount on its bumper for a fourth Spartan. Local split-screen remains limited to two players.

New accessibility options address balancing issues across different skill levels. Individual difficulty profiles allow players to reduce damage taken by up to 2.000 percent or activate unlimited ammunition – without affecting their partner on the chosen main difficulty level.

Three bonus missions and the "Campaign Remix" mode

With "Operation Meteorite," the game also includes three standalone bonus missions featuring Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson, set one year before the events of Combat Evolved. These missions introduce space battles and confrontations with a new Covenant faction called Sacristan.

The game offers replay value with 42 unlockable skulls. Once three skulls have been recovered, the "Campaign Remix" mode is unlocked.

Randomly generated enemies: All enemy types are reshuffled for each game segment.

All enemy types are reshuffled for each game segment. Weapon randomizer: Each weapon sequence on the map is randomly assigned.

Each weapon sequence on the map is randomly assigned. Aggression scripting: Various factions, such as Covenant and Flood, primarily attack the player instead of fighting each other.

Various factions, such as Covenant and Flood, primarily attack the player instead of fighting each other. Visual filters: Modifiers force night vision or a hazy flood view.

The decision to use Unreal Engine 5 as a visual framework over the old simulation logic delivers the necessary precision. The remake feels exactly like the original in terms of controls, but overcomes the outdated limitations of 2001 with features like vehicle hijacking, 4-player co-op, and dynamic modifiers. Those who appreciate the original will finally get the technical consistency that previous remasters lacked.

"Halo: Campaign Evolved" launches today at 17 PM in the Early Access.