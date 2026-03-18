Immortal with 4.93: The PS3 will actually receive a firmware update in 2026.

Sony has released firmware version 4.93 for the PlayStation 3 just before its 20th anniversary. While the PS5 Pro boasts high-end upscaling, the old console stubbornly refuses to retire. Pure fan service or a necessity?

Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated, but in the case of the PS3, it's practically a miracle. Version 4.93 is here and is causing disbelief in the community. Officially, Sony, as usual, speaks of an "improved system performance."

Of course, nobody believes that a system almost two decades old would suddenly run more smoothly. It's the usual cat-and-mouse game: Sony is tightening security measures to make jailbreaking more difficult, while the modding scene has long since gone its own way. A fascinating signal to everyone who still has their console sitting in their living room.

A contrasting program to the PS5 Pro's PSSR tuning

The timing is almost ironic. Sony is rolling out its latest product almost simultaneously. Firmware update 26.02-13.00.00 for the PS5 and PS5 Pro, which focuses entirely on the future. This is about PSSR 2 – Sony's AI-powered upscaling for the PS5 Pro. We're talking about sharper textures and a more stable frame rate without pushing the hardware to its limits. This is the technological pinnacle we expect in 2026. And yet, the news about the PS3 almost steals the show, because it demonstrates how deeply this hardware is ingrained in our gamer DNA.

It's impressive that Sony is still even touching the infrastructure of a console from 2006. For the community, this isn't so much news about new features, but rather proof of the longevity of a system that defined an entire generation. While we argue about the perfect sharpness of PSSR on the Pro, this little patch reminds us where it all began.

Is your PS3 still plugged in or is it gathering dust in the basement?