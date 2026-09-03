Until Dawn 2 will be released on January 28, 2027 for PS5

Firesprite and Sony are bringing the horror sequel "Until Dawn 2" to the PS5 on January 28, 2027. This time, the studio sends you to a deserted island in the South Pacific with a fictional group of YouTubers.

New characters and quirky decisions

Firesprite is collaborating with AdHoc Studio on the story of "Until Dawn 2." The development team centers on a group called "Dead True," who professionally hunt ghosts. You control the group on Akishima Island, including a chicken as a companion. The tone blends classic horror with the pressures of modern creator culture.

The latest trailer shows actual gameplay footage and makes it clear just how bizarre the plot decisions can be. In one scene, you decide whether co-host Mina sacrifices a chicken live on camera to boost the network's ratings. Alternatively, you can let the animal go free and risk your own blood for the ritual. It's crazy. And that's exactly what the genre needs.

The mechanics remain the same. proven system of fateIn the trailer, Owen must decide whether to follow the signal from his missing friend Nate or cross a rickety bridge to a bar. Will you search for clues or rescue your partner directly? As in the first film, wrong turns will lead to the permanent death of certain characters.

Pre-orders coming soon

Pre-orders start on September 10th. Dr. Hill returns as a character and brings collectible in-game figures as a pre-order bonus. The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes a feature called "Diorama of Death," which unlocks your death scenes as adjustable vignettes from different angles.

The "Diorama of Death" feature perfectly demonstrates that Firesprite has grasped the morbidly entertaining core of the original. The extremely bizarre decisions surrounding the live-stream sacrificial feast noticeably distinguish the sequel from its often overly serious predecessor.

Would you sacrifice the chicken for better click rates for the group, or does animal welfare take precedence for you even in your own digital horror trip?