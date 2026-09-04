Latest

Until Dawn 2 brings narrative specialists from Dispatch on board

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Until Dawn 2 is being developed in cooperation with AdHoc Studios. Here's an overview of all the information on story details, trailer impressions, and pre-order bonuses.

Until Dawn 2 Story

Firesprite is collaborating with AdHoc Studio, the creators of the acclaimed indie hit "Dispatch," on the story for "Until Dawn 2." The latest trailer delivers noticeably dark scenes, directly addressing the skepticism following the initial announcement.

Story expertise instead of flat clichés

Creative Director Stu Tilley promises on the PlayStation Blog Deep characters, sharp dialogue, and tangible consequences for every decision. This is precisely where AdHoc Studio comes in. With "Dispatch," the team proved its ability to craft intricate storylines and genuine emotional conflicts.

The new trailer strikes a significantly darker tone than the first teaser. The scenes surrounding the ghost-hunting team "Dead True" feel more oppressive and capture the unsettling atmosphere of the original game much better. Decisions don't always lead to a character's immediate death. Many choices only reveal their consequences much later in the game. A classic butterfly effect.

The release is scheduled for January 28, 2027, exclusively on the PS5. scheduledPre-orders begin on September 10, 2026. Bonuses include classic outfits and hidden collectible figures of the enigmatic Dr. Hill. The Digital Deluxe Edition adds neon costumes for all eight characters and the "Diorama of Death" feature. The latter lets you relive your deaths as unlockable vignettes from different perspectives.

The collaboration with AdHoc Studio is the best news since the sequel was announced. After the rather lackluster reveal trailer, this step restores my confidence that the story will regain its former depth.

More Read

Until Dawn 2 Logo
Until Dawn 2 will be released on January 28, 2027 for PS5
Until Dawn 2 Logo
Until Dawn 2: Teaser hints at transformation mechanics
Until Dawn 2 Logo
Until Dawn 2 announced for PS5: Trailer & Release 2027

Is the Dispatch team's story expertise sufficient to completely bury your skepticism after the initial announcement?

Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PS5 Pro Enhanced: Sony puts pressure on Rockstar for GTA 6

Sony's criteria for the PS5 Pro Enhanced Badge set Rockstar apart in GTA…

32 comments

GTA 6 DualSense: Sony presents special edition in neon design

Sony announces a limited edition DualSense controller for GTA 6. All…

12 comments

Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony Digital announces two-part Spec IV update

Gran Turismo 7 will receive the Spec IV update in two parts. Polyphony…

No comments

You Might Also Like