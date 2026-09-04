Until Dawn 2 brings narrative specialists from Dispatch on board

Firesprite is collaborating with AdHoc Studio, the creators of the acclaimed indie hit "Dispatch," on the story for "Until Dawn 2." The latest trailer delivers noticeably dark scenes, directly addressing the skepticism following the initial announcement.

Story expertise instead of flat clichés

Creative Director Stu Tilley promises on the PlayStation Blog Deep characters, sharp dialogue, and tangible consequences for every decision. This is precisely where AdHoc Studio comes in. With "Dispatch," the team proved its ability to craft intricate storylines and genuine emotional conflicts.

The new trailer strikes a significantly darker tone than the first teaser. The scenes surrounding the ghost-hunting team "Dead True" feel more oppressive and capture the unsettling atmosphere of the original game much better. Decisions don't always lead to a character's immediate death. Many choices only reveal their consequences much later in the game. A classic butterfly effect.

The release is scheduled for January 28, 2027, exclusively on the PS5. scheduledPre-orders begin on September 10, 2026. Bonuses include classic outfits and hidden collectible figures of the enigmatic Dr. Hill. The Digital Deluxe Edition adds neon costumes for all eight characters and the "Diorama of Death" feature. The latter lets you relive your deaths as unlockable vignettes from different perspectives.

The collaboration with AdHoc Studio is the best news since the sequel was announced. After the rather lackluster reveal trailer, this step restores my confidence that the story will regain its former depth.

Is the Dispatch team's story expertise sufficient to completely bury your skepticism after the initial announcement?