USA: Only seven disc games broke the 100.000 mark in 2026.

Sales of physical PS5 games in the US have finally collapsed. The latest Circana market data confirms the unstoppable shift to digital versions.

So far in 2026, exactly seven PS5 titles have sold more than 100.000 units on disc in the US. In the week ending July 11, only two games in the entire US market reached the 10.000 physical copy mark.

This isn't a temporary setback. This is the statistical death of the plastic case. Digital sales in the PlayStation Store now account for up to 85 percent. Market analyst Mat Piscatella confirmed on Bluesky This is a development that many fans in forums simply ignore. Sales barely cover the production costs of the media anymore. Romanticism doesn't pay pressing plants.

2 PlayStation video games sold more than 10k physical units in the US during week ending July 11, 2026. 7 have sold more than 100k physical units year-to-date.Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-07-20T17:37:40.577Z

Sony's exit from the disc format is the logical consequence.

Sony will completely cease production of PlayStation discs in January 2028. What is being portrayed as a scandal on social media proves, upon closer inspection of the numbers, to be a pragmatic decision. Even major new releases like "Resident Evil Requiem," "Crimson Desert," or "007 First Light" no longer guarantee the survival of physical retail.

When even heavyweights in the world's most important video game market barely sell on store shelves, the medium loses its economic justification. Retail chains have long since reacted. GameStop has shifted its focus from boxed console games to trading cards, while GAME UK missed the boat and is now... insolventWhat remains are a few nostalgic fans who make their voices heard one last time, but can be conveniently ignored by Sony & Co. The looming revenue loss from discs is easily offset by the attractive margins in the PlayStation Store.

The debate about the end of the disc is over. Anyone who argues against the US sales figures is confusing personal nostalgia with economic reality. The market has long since decided, without the loud voices online.