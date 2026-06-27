Valve dampens price expectations for the Steam Machine

Valve wants to make the Steam Machine as affordable as possible, but at the same time is significantly lowering expectations regarding price. The company is currently asking €1039 for the hardware, although internally a price of around $718 was originally targeted.
The reason is the ongoing component crisis, which is driving up production costs.
Valve wants to make it cheaper, but can't.
In an interview with Digital Foundry It's clear that Valve has no interest in artificially high hardware prices. The device is meant to connect players with their games, not be a mere cash cow. The cheaper, the better. That's the theory, anyway.
The reality is completely different. A price drop in the near future is absolutely unrealistic. The crisis in the hardware market is deep. Anyone hoping for a bargain anytime soon will be disappointed.
Other industry giants support this bleak forecast. Memory manufacturer Micron has just forced major customers into five-year contracts, and Lenovo doesn't expect costs to decrease before 2030. Even then, we'll probably never see pre-2025 prices again. Valve is therefore right to refuse to make false promises.
Valve's statement is honest, but bitter. The intention to make the Steam Machine cheaper by reducing production costs is a nice move. However, it doesn't help us at all in the here and now. €1039 remains a ridiculously high hurdle for a living room device. The dream price of $718 is dead for now.
Despite the hefty price tag of over $1.000, are you considering getting a Steam Machine, or is the issue completely off the table for you due to the component crisis?
The hardware is very poor; it's actually outrageous to sell it at such a price. You'd be better off building your own PC for less.
Will and do…yeah, Valve, you're unfortunately forced to sell this rather poor hardware to customers at such prices because you're never satisfied and don't want to subsidize your console…that's your problem now 👍
Luckily, I had already taken precautions with my Geekom A9 Max, with AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, 12K/24T, Zen 5, 32GB / 2x16GB RAM sticks, 2TB SSD, FSR 4.1, and I don't depend on something like you and your shabby, expensive hardware, since I have a much wider selection with Windows, which completely covers the gaming world for me, including GTA 4 and 5 with the Rockstar Launcher and everything else with Gamepass, GOG, Boosteroid, GeForce Now, and so on.
Let's state this in a nutshell,
the most expensive console hardware flop of all time,
And that was done with prior announcement and intent.
You can't make a fool of that. The stuff they're smoking at Valve must be spectacular.
If they can't offer it cheaper, why release it at all? Sure, they'd have to pay penalties to AMD, but they probably negotiated lower prices back then, and AMD has to stick to those terms, otherwise Valve can withdraw from the contract. I don't believe Valve will do that, and neither do other parties like Sony or Microsoft. There's a lot of profiteering from higher prices involved. It's also surprising that everyone complains about AI and how expensive RAM is, yet they themselves are driving its development, for example, Microsoft, and Sony now also wants to dabble in AI.
I have very little appeal to me about having a PC in the living room.
The box contains the following:
Negative:
– no 4K 60fps
– weaker than a PS5 Pro
– Package contents do not include controller
– only 512GB in the standard version
– about 30% more expensive than a PS5 Pro. Why?
So, if you include the 2TB hard drive and the controller, the whole thing costs about twice as much as a PS5 Pro. Why?
They can keep it.
Well, yes, the device can do 4K60, just not with games like Black Myth or similar titles. Luckily, Steam is a distribution platform with a huge selection of games.