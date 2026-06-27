Valve dampens price expectations for the Steam Machine

Valve wants to make the Steam Machine as affordable as possible, but at the same time is significantly lowering expectations regarding price. The company is currently asking €1039 for the hardware, although internally a price of around $718 was originally targeted.

The reason is the ongoing component crisis, which is driving up production costs.

Valve wants to make it cheaper, but can't.

In an interview with Digital Foundry It's clear that Valve has no interest in artificially high hardware prices. The device is meant to connect players with their games, not be a mere cash cow. The cheaper, the better. That's the theory, anyway.

The reality is completely different. A price drop in the near future is absolutely unrealistic. The crisis in the hardware market is deep. Anyone hoping for a bargain anytime soon will be disappointed.

Other industry giants support this bleak forecast. Memory manufacturer Micron has just forced major customers into five-year contracts, and Lenovo doesn't expect costs to decrease before 2030. Even then, we'll probably never see pre-2025 prices again. Valve is therefore right to refuse to make false promises.

Valve's statement is honest, but bitter. The intention to make the Steam Machine cheaper by reducing production costs is a nice move. However, it doesn't help us at all in the here and now. €1039 remains a ridiculously high hurdle for a living room device. The dream price of $718 is dead for now.

Despite the hefty price tag of over $1.000, are you considering getting a Steam Machine, or is the issue completely off the table for you due to the component crisis?