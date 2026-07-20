Steam Machine: Storage crisis slows production, and it could get worse.

Four weeks after the launch of the Steam Machine, Valve is struggling with significant shortages in the global semiconductor market, which will slow down hardware production well into 2027.

The figures of the hardware crisis

Valve engineer Yazan Aldehayyat confirms to BloombergThe shortage of memory chips is worsening. Wholesale prices are rising drastically. End customers feel the effects of this development with a time lag, as current retail prices reflect the market situation from three to six months ago. The manufacturer states that it is producing at the absolute limit of its available capacity.

The consequences are directly reflected in the pricing and distribution system of the Steam Machine. The system is offered in two versions: The 512-gigabyte version costs US$1.049, while the 2-terabyte model is listed for US$1.349.

The required Steam Controller costs an additional $79. To combat resale by scalpers, Valve limits purchases to one device per household. New sign-ups are placed at the end of a queue with an indefinite delivery time. The system blocks bots. Patience is required.

Positioning in the global semiconductor market

The price of over a thousand US dollars for the entry-level version is no coincidence, but a direct result of the global component crisis. Valve is not an isolated case. The ongoing shortage of memory chips is impacting the entire industry and, according to current forecasts, will also affect competing products such as the upcoming Xbox Project Helix and the planning for the next PlayStation generation.

Valve's internal assessment of the Steam Machine as a success, despite these hurdles, stems from the changed definition of market success in 2026. Whoever can supply the hardware wins. Demand will exceed supply for the foreseeable future. However, the artificial scarcity and extremely high production costs keep the barrier to entry for players at a level that, for the time being, excludes the mass market.

The Steam Machine isn't a hardware flop, but it's an unaffordable luxury item for a privileged minority. Anyone not already on the reservation list will be out of luck for months. Its actual benefit for the average gamer is practically zero as long as storage costs drive the hardware into utopian price ranges. Valve might be solving its own supply chain problem, but not the gamer's.