Sales explode: Final Fantasy VII Revelation boosts its predecessors

Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth are selling far better than Square Enix expected following the announcement of "Final Final Fantasy VII Revelation." Game Director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed this in a recent interview after Summer Game Fest 2026.

While the developers are working hard on the spring 2027 release for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, players worldwide are flocking to online stores. The two previous installments are suddenly selling many times better than predicted. The PC market in the US and China, in particular, is driving sales figures significantly higher.

Classic stories sell themselves.

For us gamers, this is fantastic news. A commercial success of this magnitude not only secures the budget for the series' conclusion but also demonstrates that classic story-driven experiences have a future in the AAA genre. Even more exciting, however, is how the team will respond to our feedback. In the interview, Hamaguchi explicitly emphasized how much the criticisms from "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" are being incorporated into the development of the third installment.

Those who are tired of endless minigames can breathe a sigh of relief. The developers have listened to the feedback and are adjusting the system. Minigames can now be skipped, while the rewards remain fairly distributed. This eliminates the frustration.

“When it comes to gameplay and game design, we need to listen to the players and minimize points of frustration,” Hamaguchi explains the team’s philosophy.

Another factor contributing to the series' quality is the studio's continuity. Over 90 percent of the development team has been with the franchise since the first installment. This is an absolute rarity in today's gaming industry. When teams don't disintegrate after every project, valuable expertise is preserved. This also explains why the gaps between these massive games have remained relatively short. The processes are simply well-established.

Disc release is in jeopardy

Concerns surrounding the topic of physical media refuted The director agrees. Despite the clear trend towards purely digital consoles, Hamaguchi is personally advocating internally for a physical disc version. He greatly appreciates it when fans bring the physical case to events for an autograph.

Whether a classic Blu-ray or an alternative card format ends up on store shelves ultimately depends on the platform manufacturers. However, the developers' stance is clear: they don't intend to surrender the collector culture without a fight.

Square Enix demonstrates here in exemplary fashion how a successful marketing chain works in the gaming industry. A strong trailer generates hype that directly boosts sales of its predecessors. The fact that the team is backtracking on gameplay frustrations like the forced minigames suggests that "Final Fantasy VII Revelation" will be an extremely polished finale. The confidence is there. The series delivers.