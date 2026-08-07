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Verticality, open world, and revamped parrying: How Wo Long 2 is changing

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember brings open-world gameplay, verticality reminiscent of Ninja Gaiden 4, and addresses the criticisms leveled at Parry. All the info from ChinaJoy!

Wo Long 2 Wings Of Ember

Team Ninja is making the right adjustments for "Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember," delivering more dynamic combat and a cohesive game world. Producer Masakazu Hirayama revealed specific details about the evolution of the action RPG at ChinaJoy 2026.

More dogfights, less constant parrying

The endless waiting for the perfect deflection is a thing of the past in "Wo Long 2". Team Ninja directly addresses the criticism of the first game, where almost every enemy attack could be easily countered. New, proactive mechanics are designed to force you to take the initiative in combat instead of just waiting for counters. And rightly so. Monotonous button-mashing loses its appeal.

Additionally, the combat system gains a noticeable vertical component. Experience gained from the parallel development of "Ninja Gaiden 4" is directly incorporated into the gameplay. Wall running, true aerial combat, and areas with significant elevation changes characterize the encounters. You don't have to worry about fall damage.

Open battlefields instead of rigid areas

The previous linear level structure gives way to a continuous open-world map. Instead of isolated sections, you fight your way through a vast battlefield where actions in one area have direct consequences in other parts of the world. This is intended to prevent the typical length of classic open-world games.

The morality system will also be completely overhauled as part of this change. In addition, the developers are tweaking the multi-boss fights: improved boss AI and the prevention of lethal attacks from out of sight should reduce frustration.

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Team Ninja is addressing precisely the issues that caused the predecessor to show signs of wear and tear. The combination of vertical freedom of movement, a dynamic open world, and a more active combat system sounds extremely promising. If the balancing is right and the open world truly feels alive, we can expect a genuine genre hit for PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S in spring 2027.

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