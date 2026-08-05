Loss of trust at Sony: Why the disc discontinuation is just the tip of the iceberg

Sony will end production of new PlayStation discs in 2028. But the real problem isn't the lack of a disc drive, but rather the gradual erosion of trust. The cool company of yesteryear is gone; now, only numbers and profits matter.

The end of physical data storage media caused quite a stir. In the latest industry podcast from Moore's Law Is Dead However, the debate revolves around a completely different issue. Podcast host Tom doesn't see the risk in the decision to focus solely on digital media per se. The danger lies in the tarnished brand image. Sony already had to fight hard to rebuild that image during the PS4 era.

Strong figures mask the cracks.

Sony is fixated on short-term sales figures and ignores the sentiment within the gaming community. For years, PlayStation was considered the essential, cool console. Today, the giant seems sluggish and distant. Many simply perceive the brand as uncool. This hasn't stopped sales so far. However, in the long run, such things can change.

In 2026, Sony's finances should look excellent thanks to heavyweight titles like "GTA 6." Potential price increases from competitors would further benefit Sony. But this is deceptive. Special effects only mask the underlying problem. If players migrate to Steam, Nintendo, or Xbox in a few years, the damage will already be done. The dream will be over.

The biggest problem is the lack of communication.

Sony has so far only acknowledged disadvantages to the community regarding the disc phasing out. The how and why were initially left unsaid. And what does the PS6 offer? What do the digital ownership rights What about the long term? Will purchased libraries remain usable forever? What added value do we receive in return? Radio silence.

When an information vacuum like this arises, gamers immediately fill it with negative expectations. That's only logical. When the outcry on social media subsides, it's no cause for complacency. Many long-time fans have already mentally checked out. You read about it all the time. It hurts.

The concern runs deep and is entirely justified. Hardware sells emotionally, based on years of built-up trust. Those who eliminate options and remain silent about the corresponding benefits lose their customer base. The PS6 will show how strong that bond truly remains. But Sony needs to finally address this issue.

Have you already mentally written off Sony after the recent announcements, or are you calmly waiting for the PS6?