Four Stages to Prestige: The Progression System of Halloween: The Game Explained

Halloween: The Game uses a four-tier system for profiles, killers, civilians and weapons, and links passive perks to a gacha-like lottery system with temporary upgrades.

The asymmetrical horror title will be released on September 8, 2026 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with single-player story, AI matches and 1v4 online mode.

Four progression levels and a prestige system

Experience points are collected in four separate pools after each match. The profile level sums all XP regardless of role. In parallel, the killer level increases through actions as Michael Myers, the civilian level increases individually for each character, and the weapon level increases through executions with specific killing tools.

Higher levels unlock new civilians, abilities for Myers, starting items, executions, and cosmetic options. Reaching the maximum level in a category resets progress via a prestige system to unlock exclusive rewards.

Challenge architecture and campaign unlocks

The challenge system is divided into three categories. Passive challenges run continuously in the background. Progressive challenges require the sequential completion of specific objectives for individual characters, skins, or weapons. The single-player mode offers optional side quests across its six chapters. Completing all story challenges unlocks a legendary skin for Michael Myers.

The civilian combat system, meanwhile, relies on equippable Perk Decks, whose cards are randomly generated using the in-game currency "Perk Points." A higher currency stake increases the chance of obtaining rare cards. Earned Perk cards can be temporarily upgraded for a limited number of matches using points. Michael Myers utilizes a fixed setup of two basic abilities (Killer Sense, Shape Jump), supplemented by three freely selectable action abilities such as Reality Tear, Blackout, or Detection Pulse.

The developers enhance long-term motivation through random perk drops and temporary card buffs. This system forces players to continuously earn in-game currency for competitive setups. The absence of permanent stat upgrades shifts the balance entirely to the probabilities of the card draw system.

The following video reveals more about the progression system: