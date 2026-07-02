Virtua Fighter Crossroads: Sega reveals combat system details

With "Virtua Fighter Crossroads," Sega is radically rethinking the combat system of its upcoming PlayStation fighter. The focus is on returning to the series' roots. Three buttons for punch, kick, and guard form the foundation. No cryptic command sequences. Newcomers can jump straight into classic one-on-one combat without any hurdles.

Nevertheless, the familiar tactical depth remains. The system is based on three pillars: precision, sound knowledge of damage efficiency, and psychological reading of the opponent. The developers have completely rebalanced accessibility and complexity. Combat sports animations, such as blocking blows, have been completely reworked for realism.

The video above shows these detailed gameplay mechanics in direct comparison and provides exclusive showcase material.