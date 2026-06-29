Virtua Fighter Crossroads: Trailer shows Bakunawa Killer

Pai Chan is hunting a serial killer: RGG Studio poses a dark mystery in the new trailer for "Virtua Fighter Crossroads." The so-called "Bakunawa Killer" is terrorizing the city of Vilasapara.

Rumors are swirling in Vilasapara. A brutal killer is striking again and again, claiming his next victim last night. The shocking part: the slain fighter wasn't even a participant in the official tournament. So it's not just the professionals in the ring who are being targeted. Someone is specifically hunting down martial artists on the streets. Fear is spreading.

Pai Chan's dangerous obsession

At the heart of it all is series veteran Pai Chan. She's hunting the killer on her own, seemingly risking everything. Why she's so relentlessly pursuing him remains a mystery for now. In the trailer, other characters confront her with the anxious question of who this guy even is and why she's pursuing him so relentlessly. Pai Chan remains silent, and the situation escalates.

The trailer delivers exactly the dark detective atmosphere that producer Yamada envisioned. versprochen RGG Studio successfully transports the classic fighting game into a gripping thriller world. If the story's branching plots truly work, we're in for a seriously intense ride. What's been shown definitely whets the appetite for more hands-on detective work.