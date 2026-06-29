Virtua Fighter Crossroads will be an open sandbox RPG with story choice.

Virtua Fighter Crossroads will not be a classic beat 'em up, but rather an open-ended sandbox RPG with far-reaching decisions in the style of Detroit: Become Human. This has been confirmed by producer Riichiro Yamada of RGG Studio.

RGG Studio thus abandons the old traditions of the fighting game series. The story mode throws you into an open sandbox where your decisions are meant to change the course of the plot. No linear sequence of fights, but a believable world that ranges from a dark detective thriller to a classic kung fu film.

The Yakuza DNA, but grounded

You control multiple protagonists, and every decision splits the story. A completely new gameplay experience for the series awaits us.

Of course, the game includes numerous side quests featuring familiar legends from the series and various minigames. That's typical of this studio. But anyone expecting a mere Yakuza clone dressed up as Virtua Fighter is mistaken. The developers cite the Watchmen comic book series as a major inspiration. Despite the eccentric characters, the world is intended to remain completely believable and grounded in reality. The combat retains its familiar, high-quality technical style.

The idea sounds incredibly strong and could completely open up the somewhat dusty franchise to solo players. However, the comparison to "Detroit: Become Human" sets the bar extremely high for storytelling. RGG Studio now has to prove whether they can implement this player freedom without any narrative gaps. An ambitious plan. We'll see if it works.

Do you think that Virtua Fighter's deep combat system is even suitable for such a branching RPG story, or is RGG Studio overreaching with its own ambitions here?