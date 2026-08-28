Hardware

VITURE Phantom Beast: New XR glasses in Phantom Blade Zero design announced

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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VITURE is launching the Phantom Beast XR headset in the Phantom Blade Zero style. It features a 174-inch virtual screen, HARMAN sound, and collector's extras for $599 starting in October.

Viture Phantom Blade Zero

VITURE is collaborating with S-Game and will release a special edition of its Beast XR headset in October 2026, featuring the look of the martial arts title "Phantom Blade Zero". Priced at $599, the package is primarily aimed at collectors and requires additional, separately purchased accessories for console use.

Micro-OLED on 174 inches with mandatory accessories

The display projects a virtual image with a 174-inch (4,42 m) diagonal and a 58-degree field of view. The electrochromic lenses dim in 0,1 seconds and offer nine levels for different lighting conditions. A HARMAN-tuned sound system delivers audio directly to the ear.

Technically, the model is based on the manufacturer's familiar hardware. However, one crucial detail is missing compared to competing models: there is no manual diopter adjustment. Users with visual impairments are forced to fit their own lenses into the included correction frame. Inconvenient.

The headset connects exclusively via USB-C. Those wanting to use it with a PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch face another hurdle. Without the optional Mobile Dock, which costs nearly $100, it won't work on the console. This quickly pushes the actual starting price up to $700.

Viture Phantom Blade Zero Box

Cyberpunk was just the beginning.

VITURE is repeating a familiar pattern here. Already at the time of the release of the Cyberpunk Edition The company used the hype surrounding a major action RPG to boost its own hardware ecosystem. "Phantom Beast" follows exactly this path.

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Phantom Blade Zero: State of Play reveals 66-day limit and Donnie Yen
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State of Play with Phantom Blade Zero from 4 a.m. in the livestream
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Phantom Blade Zero: Donnie Yen forces a new kind of combat system

For $599, buyers receive a number of physical extras in addition to the red and black hardware. The package includes a metal replica of the "Mó Sanguine" weapon, a collector's card with a stand, and a special cleaning cloth. Those who purchase before October 29th will receive their order free of charge. pre-orderedIt also includes a cloth map of the game world. This is pure gimmickry for fans. The technical specifications are exactly the same as the standard model.

The Phantom Beast delivers its usual strong display performance for portable use. However, for console gamers, the need for adapters and the lack of lens adjustments quickly diminish its appeal. Unless you're a die-hard Wuxia fanatic, you're better off sticking with the standard version or investing directly in a desktop monitor.

Have you already had experience using XR glasses with a console, or do you prefer using a traditional TV?

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