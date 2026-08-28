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Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X25 have started: €899,99 for green Xbox nostalgia

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The Xbox Series X25 is now available for pre-order for €899,99. All the facts about the hardware, the November 13th release date, and a comparison to the PS5 Pro.

Xbox Series X 25th Anniversary Edition

Pre-orders for the limited-edition Xbox Series X25 have officially begun. Microsoft will ship the collector's model, featuring a semi-transparent retro design, on November 13, 2026, for €899,99.

Prices at PS5 Pro level without a computing power boost

Microsoft requires for the Xbox Series X25 exactly 899,99 EUR and is now accepting pre-orders at Media Markt and will also be available in its own store. Beneath the transparent "OG Green" case lies identical hardware to the previous standard console. The RDNA 2 GPU with 12 TFLOPS, the Zen 2 processor, and the 1TB SSD remain unchanged. Period.

The price increase is purely cosmetic. After raising the price of the standard Series X to €799,99, Microsoft is charging €100 more for the anniversary model. Sony charged a €50 premium for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Digital Edition. The comparison is also technically flawed: Sony's PS5 Pro also costs €899,99. Buyers of the PS5 Pro get a faster GPU architecture and 2 TB of storage, but have to do without an optical drive. Microsoft includes the familiar UHD drive. A download code for Halo: Campaign Evolved is included in the package.

MICROSOFT XBOX SERIES X25 LIMITED EDITION

Box contents: XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition, XBOX Wireless Controller Special Edition

899,99 EURGet it now

Limited stock available at the start of pre-orders

The delivery date is scheduled for November 13, 2026 – about two weeks before Black Friday. The start of pre-orders shows the usual market dynamics. Initial stock from major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy sold out within minutes.

Included in the package is the color-coordinated X25 special edition controller, which is sold separately for €79,99. However, scalpers have already set their sights on this item, so act fast.

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Hardware enthusiasts won't find a higher resolution or a more stable frame rate here. The Xbox Series X25's selling price is based purely on its collector's value. Those seeking maximum performance for around €900 should invest in a PS5 Pro or a desktop graphics card. Those who simply want the system on their shelf for nostalgic reasons should grab one from the available stock.

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