Pre-orders for Beast of Reincarnation: Is the extra cost for the deluxe bonuses worth it?

Game Freak and publisher Fictions have launched the pre-order phase for the action RPG "Beast of Reincarnation," offering a deluxe edition with exclusive in-game items alongside the standard version. Those who pre-order Emma and her dog Koo's adventure early will receive additional digital items, primarily affecting the visual style and starting bag.

"Beast of Reincarnation“ will be released on August 4th for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, with pre-orders receiving an early bonus in the form of a “Brown Shiba Skin” for Koo and 30.000 units of the in-game currency Amber, regardless of the edition.

The game uses an unusual duo concept where we directly control Emma while giving commands to her four-legged companion Koo, almost like a turn-based system – an interesting mix for an otherwise rather direct action RPG set in post-apocalyptic Japan.

The Deluxe Edition in detail

For an additional cost of approximately €10 (€64,99 instead of €54,99 RRP), the Deluxe Edition offers a package that focuses primarily on cosmetic customization and initial benefits:

Skins & Cosmetics: Additional Shiba skins (black and brown) for Koo and the "Oni hat" for Emma.

Additional Shiba skins (black and brown) for Koo and the "Oni hat" for Emma. Features: The sword "Big Dipper", which is available to Emma from the beginning.

The sword "Big Dipper", which is available to Emma from the beginning. Resources: 100.000 Amber (currency) and a handful of vegetable seedlings.

The seedlings in particular are noteworthy. They indirectly confirm that resource management or small crafting/survival elements will play a role as we journey through the devastated landscapes of the year 4026.

Gameplay advantage or just visuals?

The added value of the Deluxe content is twofold. While the dog skins are a nice gimmick for the community, the "Big Dipper" sword and the 100.000 Amber could noticeably lower the difficulty of the first few hours of gameplay. Those who want to fully experience the challenge of the "brutal world," as the developers describe it, should consider whether such an in-game boost might dilute the experience.

The physical availability is interesting: While the standard version is being released for both consoles, the physical Deluxe Edition currently appears to be a PS5 exclusive. Xbox and PC players will likely have to make do with the digital version.

"Beast of Reincarnation" feels like a title that aims to impress with its atmosphere and the synergy system between humans and beasts. The pre-order bonuses are standard fare – nice for fans of cosmetic items, but not essential for the core gameplay experience. The real challenge lies in whether Game Freak can capture the promised "feeling of loneliness" despite the companion.

What are your thoughts on in-game currency as a pre-order bonus: a practical starting aid or an atmosphere killer in a post-apocalyptic world?