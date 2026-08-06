Preview: Grounded 2 – Into the Abyss – Obsidian turns the waterway into a death trap

Obsidian Entertainment will release the 'Into the Abyss' update for Grounded 2 on August 11, 2026. This is the next major Early Access update for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and this time also PlayStation 5. Game Director Chris Parker and Senior Producer Myles Winsler recently provided a more in-depth look at the biome pack surrounding the pond area in the park's center.

It overhauls vertical exploration, introduces an amphibious mount, and adds real underwater bases. Players can expect far more than just a few extras.

The dead tree Gnarly Bark dominates the center

The update centers around the middle of the park and connects five biomes. Standing on the pergola, you have a direct view of the massive, dead tree, Gnarly Bark. Obsidian deliberately uses the 1992 setting for scale comparisons. Old plastic racetracks and toy excavators lie scattered among the tree's roots and branches. Gnarly Bark functions like a giant mountain range on an ant scale. The trunk is hollow inside, serving as a multi-level dungeon. Hidden cavities, crystal caves, and underground cave systems are found throughout, filled with props like paper boats and rubber ducks.

The bridge lies on the other side of the pond. The minecart explosion from the intro completely destroyed this wooden structure. The debris forms a swampy area with shallow water, overturned trash cans, and slicks of gasoline on the surface. Important for the progression route: The border to the Toxic Tangle Garden is now open. Obsidian has redesigned the world so that the pond doesn't necessarily have to be completed after the garden. Those who jump into the pond directly after entering from the snack bar will encounter tough enemies but won't face any artificial barriers.

The combat system finally gains precision in the water.

The underwater mechanics of the first game were clunky. Obsidian has tweaked the controls and animations. Combat in the water now uses the same control code as on land. This means that dodging forward, backward, and to the side consumes stamina but saves your life. Because combat in three-dimensional space without a ground can feel static, a new aiming system helps. As long as an insect remains within range, the camera stays focused. This prevents disorientation during hectic turns.

Harpoon guns add the first true underwater ranged weapon to the arsenal. In close combat, the revamped trident remains the top choice. The fauna also demands this upgrade. Giant water bugs, known as Tow Biters, inject poison and slow the player's nerve pathways. Defeating the nymphs or adults allows players to craft level 3 armor sets from their chitinous exoskeletons. These are joined by revamped tiger mosquitoes, pill bugs, diving beetle larvae, and striped scorpions with new attack patterns.

A gameplay highlight is the Tow-Biter Nymph, a new mount. Obsidian has given the insect amphibious abilities. The creature sprints onto land, glides seamlessly into the water, and swims faster than any swimming gear. It has an area-of-effect attack with its hind legs and a three-hit combo with its front legs that inflicts cold and poison on enemies.

Underwater fortresses and the path to the abyss

Base building no longer stops at the water's surface. Obsidian integrates a dedicated underwater construction set. Players build underwater castles, combined with the familiar mushroom building blocks. Specific stations ensure survival in the depths. The air bubble diffuser provides the base with a constant supply of oxygen. Sealed glass capsules serve as sleeping quarters. Workbenches and cooking stations have been visually and functionally adapted to the physics of underwater environments.

New raw materials are replacing old building materials. Horsetails serve as a substitute for weed stems in underwater scaffolding. Cattails provide fluff for recipes. New processing stations, such as the kiln, process ground raw materials from the caves beneath Gnarly Bark. These materials go directly into the construction of the diving suit.

The deeper the player dives, the stronger the cold effect becomes. Normal swimming gear protects against drowning, but fails in the falling temperatures. The bottom layer of the pond – the Abyss – necessitates wearing the heavy diving suit. This grants unlimited oxygen and complete protection against the cold. The trade-off is reduced movement speed. The character walks on the pond bottom instead of swimming. Due to the environmental physics, jumps are extremely high and long. Removing the suit's heavy boots switches back to swimming mode, but immediately reduces the protection buff.

Restructured logistics and the end of the waves of frustration

Obsidian is responding to community feedback and overhauling outdated systems. The pneumatic pipe system no longer functions solely as a rigid elevator. At Ranger stations, players can unlock individual nodes as fully functional fast travel points by using raw science. Those who want to shorten routes can build ziplines, including zipline attachments.

The Orc wave system is abandoning its rigid three-day timer. In the future, activities within the game world will generate the threat level for the Mysterious Stranger. Defeating many Orc units will fill the bar faster and provoke targeted attacks. Mixer stations can be repaired and reactivated at will after being cleared. This allows for the targeted farming of raw science and resources.

First impressionObsidian is involved in “Grounded: Into the Abyss“No half measures. The developers have fixed precisely the weaknesses that robbed the first installment of its dynamism in the water. The amphibious mount solves transportation problems, the lock-on system improves visibility in 3D combat, and the free fast travel system eliminates downtime from the game world. The planned release on August 11, 2026, showcases a well-thought-out update that significantly advances the Early Access phase. Anyone looking for a survival game with a high degree of verticality will find everything they need here.”