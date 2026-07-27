Preview: Marvel Tokon – Arc System Works puts Marvel's heroes on course

The new 4v4 tag-team spectacle "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls" has completed its open beta. I used my last few days of vacation to fight my way through the online lobbies and find out just how good this joint project from Arc System Works and Marvel Games really is.

The launch of the open beta turned into a stumbling block. PSN outage It only threw up errors, while the game completely refused to work. However, those who overcame this hurdle after several hours were rewarded with a visual spectacle.

Arc System Works delivers once again with its art style. The fresh anime look perfectly showcases the figures. Hit feedback, effects, and cel-shading are seamless, and the presentation is meticulously crafted.

A wide field off the beaten track

The roster will include at least 20 fighters at launch. Besides the essential heavyweights like Spider-Man and Iron Man, the selection shines particularly brightly due to its willingness to explore niche characters. Figures like Danger, Magik, and the female Black Panther noticeably break up the typical lineup.

There were initial concerns about sluggish controls. These proved unfounded. The movement feels direct, responsive, and fast. Danger's hovering mechanic and the smooth cancellation of moves in Black Panther immediately open up complex movement options. It runs extremely smoothly.

Four heroes, one single co

The 4v4 format sounds like complete chaos on screen. The developers counter this with a clever trick. All four characters share a common health bar. This reduces the stress. No one has to master four different fighters in their sleep. One well-practiced main character is perfectly sufficient, while the rest of the team primarily uses the assist system.

This assist system offers considerable gameplay depth. Depending on whether the input is made on the ground or in the air, the attacks of the called-up partners change. Combined with simplified chain systems and variable input methods, this makes the game extremely accessible. Beginners can easily execute attractive chain combos with simple attacks, while more advanced players can use the free gameplay for challenging routes.

A wide selection of heroes and villains was available in the open beta of "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls". Each character utilizes completely unique gameplay mechanics that directly impact the pace of combat in the 4v4 tag team format. A closer look at the individual characters reveals just how drastically the gameplay changes depending on the team composition.

Teleportation, hard-light holograms, and elemental missiles

Magik relies on uncompromising aggression and utilizes her portal mechanic. She teleports directly to her opponent, covering distances in fractions of a second and immediately forcing them into a defensive posture. In contrast, Danger operates with extreme control from the air. Her advanced hard-light technology generates projectiles and holograms that dominate the screen and nip any enemy attacks in the bud.

Star-Lord, on the other hand, relies on his elemental gun. His special attacks can be seamlessly integrated into movement combos, making him a flexible mid-range fighter. Those who choose Ghost Rider, however, build up enormous pressure through range and chain attacks. His flame attacks keep opponents at bay or pull them directly into devastating Punishes.

Shields, magic, and raw mutant power

Captain America acts as a classic anchor in the team. His shield can be used both defensively and offensively, blocking enemy projectiles and enabling safe relays for subsequent assist attacks. Doctor Doom counters this with sheer energy and sheer superiority. His moveset relies on screen-filling blasts and upward combos that take up a huge amount of space, especially in aerial combat.

On the mutant side, Wolverine delivers exactly what fans expect: excellent close-quarters combat, extremely fast dashes, and grueling rushdown sequences. Magneto counters this with control over the entire playing field. His magnetic waves stop enemy attacks before they can even begin, forcing the opposing team to move cautiously.

Barrier-free without loss of substance

This is precisely where the game truly shines. You don't have to spend days languishing in training mode to gain a foothold online. The learning curve unfolds directly within the matches. The best-of-five structure of the rounds provides ample time for adjustments. If you're comfortably in the lead, you can try out new characters. If you fall behind, you can switch back to your main character. It all works seamlessly.

The netcode performed exceptionally well in the European lobbies. Thanks to rollback netcode, the game ran stably and without any noticeable lag. If the ranked mode is also up to scratch at launch, we're in for a long-lasting hit.

First impression: "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls" left a very strong impression after the test weekend. The initial difficulties weren't due to the game itself, but the combat system is truly impressive. Powerful movement, top-notch visuals, and the well-designed 4v4 concept make you really eager for the full version. Arc System Works has a real winner on their hands here.