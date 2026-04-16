Preview: Metro 2039 – 4A Games brings the horror back to the Moscow tunnels

4A Games breaks its long silence and announces "Metro 2039," the next major milestone in the shooter series, for release this winter. The title abandons the expansive landscapes of its predecessor and returns to where the series found its identity: the claustrophobic, irradiated darkness beneath Moscow. Players take on the role of the "Outsider," fighting to survive against the rising Novomatic empire in a metro system riddled with propaganda and tyranny.

The return to confinement

The most important news first: “Metro 2039“ will be released this coming winter. While its predecessor, “Metro Exodus,” explored the vastness of Russia via the Aurora train, the developers at 4A Games are now returning to the “dark heart” of the Moscow Metro. The time of hope seems to be over; the first impressions we were able to see paint a picture of utter devastation, in which heaven, hell, and even purgatory have been obliterated. Those who die remain in the Metro – a soul without a destination.”

In this scenario, we no longer control Artyom, but the "Stranger." This new protagonist is described as a recluse plagued by violent nightmares. He is a fully voiced character, which should significantly increase the emotional connection and narrative depth compared to his mostly silent predecessors. His path leads him back into the shafts he never wanted to enter again—a classic motif of reluctance that perfectly complements the oppressive atmosphere.

Hunter and the Novo Empire: A new antagonist

The political landscape underground has radically changed. The once fragmented factions and station communities have been forcibly united under a single banner: the Novo Empire. The surprise for fans of the books and games is that the leader of this regime is none other than the legendary Spartan Hunter.

But the "pure nation" and the "bright future" proclaimed in the video are a facade. Hunter promises the people a life on the surface, but in reality, a climate of hostility prevails in the Metro. Loud demands for obedience can be heard, mercy is interpreted as weakness; anyone marked as an enemy must be destroyed. The people respond with a mechanical "Yes, sir," while in the background the screams of those being swallowed by the system can be heard.

Metro 2039: Back into the destroyed tunnels of the Moscow Metro

Ray tracing pioneers on a new level

Technically, 4A Games remains true to its approach and doesn't rely on third-party solutions like the Unreal Engine. "Metro 2039" is based on the latest iteration of the 4A Engine. The developers emphasize that they have completely rebuilt the ray tracing system. The goal is an optimized, high-performance experience that not only pushes the hardware to its limits but also renders it "incredibly beautiful."

A particular focus is placed on the so-called "frozen stories." The engine's tools allow for an object density that, according to the studio, makes nothing seem "prefabricated." Spilled tea, an unfinished card game, or a corpse next to empty shell casings are meant to explain to the player, without dialogue, what happened in a particular location. This narrative density in the details is the technological core intended to elevate immersion to a new level.

A game scarred by war

You can't consider "Metro 2039" without its real-world context. 4A Games is a predominantly Ukrainian studio, and the large-scale Russian invasion of 2022 fundamentally changed development. The team works under conditions of power outages, generator operation, and missile attacks.

These experiences have led to Metro 2039 adopting a significantly darker tone. It's no longer just about survival against mutants, but about the "price of silence" and the "horrors of tyranny." The collaboration with Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of the novels, who lives in exile in Russia and is wanted on an arrest warrant, reinforces the game's political dimension. The game presents itself as a work from a "uniquely Ukrainian perspective," without abandoning the familiar Metro universe.

Metro 2039 uses a completely revamped 4A Engine with full ray tracing support for maximum atmosphere.

Those hoping for open-world elements will be disappointed – “Metro 2039” is a claustrophobic experience. The focus is clearly on moral consequences. According to the developers, actions come at a higher price than in previous installments. It's not a romanticized post-apocalypse, but a tragic view of human behavior.

"Metro 2039" feels like a therapeutic way for the development team to process their reality. Technically, the decision to forgo the surface environments of Exodus in favor of extremely detailed interiors is a clever move to maximize the ray tracing effects. Hunter's return as the antagonist is a narrative gamble, but one that could lend the story the necessary weight. Players should prepare for a hardware-intensive experience that aims to set new standards for atmospheric winter settings.