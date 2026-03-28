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Warhorse Studios: Algorithm replaces translator in KCD2

Warhorse Studios is laying off localization professionals for AI translations. Learn all about the layoffs and the realignment at KCD2.

Niklas Bender
Niklas Author
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender is Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront.de and a specialist in critical game analyses and opinion pieces. Since 2023, he has shaped the magazine's editorial stance with pointed commentary and...
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Kingdom Come Deliverance Royale Edition

Warhorse Studios is replacing human translators with AI solutions to cut costs. The dismissal of experienced staff on "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2" marks the next step in industry standardization.

The algorithm takes over the word

Longtime translator and editor Max H. was dismissed with immediate effect on March 27, 2026, as he lamented on Reddit. His responsibilities included the Czech-English localization of “Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2“As well as all planned DLC content. Warhorse Studios management officially declared the position obsolete. Starting next month, an AI solution will handle all of the studio's translation work, from quest logs to complex dialogues.”

According to internal explanations, the decision was made purely for financial reasons, aiming to increase efficiency. Warnings regarding potential quality losses in the transmission of medieval nuances were ignored. This affects not only technical texts but also creative marketing materials. The move marks a radical shift away from specialized professionals and towards automated content processing.

The end of the language barrier through processors

Translators are at the top of the list of dying professions. Anyone who believes that a machine will never learn the subtle difference between Czech dialect and English slang is ignoring the learning curve of the last two years. Warhorse is drawing the logical conclusion from a technology that is good enough to serve the masses. Here, human expertise becomes an expensive luxury that a studio obsessed with efficiency can no longer afford.

Perfection is no longer a criterion in modern game development, as long as the output doesn't jeopardize profit margins. AI delivers results in seconds that would take a team weeks to achieve. That the soul of the language is lost in the process is collateral damage that management shrugs off. It's no longer an experiment, but the new standard.

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Previously, historians were hired for authenticity; today, a graphics processor and a prompt are sufficient.

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