Warhorse Studios reportedly involved in $100 million project for "The Lord of the Rings"

Warhorse Studios, the creators of "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2," are reportedly developing a large-scale open-world RPG set in the "Lord of the Rings" universe, according to industry expert Ryszard Chojnowski. The project is said to have a budget of around $100 million and will take a realistic, mature approach to Middle-earth.

The game is described as an open-world role-playing game. describedThe film aims to distinguish itself from previous adaptations through its realistic style. Production is apparently financed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), while the Embracer Group – Warhorse's parent company and owner of the Middle-earth trademark – is strategically managing the project.

Realism instead of high fantasy

Should the information prove true, it marks a significant strategic shift for the franchise. While previous titles like "Shadow of War" relied on supernatural mechanics, the involvement of Warhorse suggests a more grounded interpretation. The studio has demonstrated its mastery of complex medieval systems, authentic architecture, and deep RPG mechanics with the Kingdom Come series.

Following its 2022 acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises for nearly $400 million, the Embracer Group is under pressure to refinance this massive investment. After the Gollum debacle and the subsequent cancellation of the Tomb Raider title, the pressure is on. Warhorse Studios is one of the most capable teams within the Embracer structure for large-scale role-playing games. A $100 million budget would represent a significant leap for the studio compared to the production costs of the Kingdom Come games.

The rumor is logical, but risky. Warhorse is a master of medieval settings, but Tolkien's fantasy elements require new assets and physics systems that the studio has avoided so far. The $100 million budget sounds substantial, but for a modern AAA open-world game, it's almost the bare minimum if it wants to compete with heavyweights like "Hogwarts Legacy."

For players, however, the news is a win: A Middle-earth without "magic bling-bling", but with the dirt and steel atmosphere of Warhorse, would be the first real innovation in the franchise in years.