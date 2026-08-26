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Warlock: D&D Action-Adventure Shows First Gameplay and Top Cast

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Wizards of the Coast has revealed gameplay footage of Warlock. The D&D action-adventure game will be released in 2027, starring Tricia Helfer and Maggie Robertson. All the details are here.

Warlock

Wizards of the Coast and Invoke Studios have released the first gameplay footage from their single-player title "Warlock." The game is scheduled for release in 2027 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Wizards of the Coast fully embraces the third-person perspective for this. In the dark open world of Darkon We step into the shoes of weapons master Kaatri, voiced by Tricia Helfer. To stand against the forces of darkness, she makes a pact. Her patron is none other than Tasha, voiced by Maggie Robertson. This brings real celebrity power to the voice acting.

Magic meets close combat

The footage showcases a blend of magic and classic hand-to-hand combat. Magic isn't just used to deal damage in battles; we combine spells directly with sword strikes. The environment also plays a role. Enemy positions, terrain, and weather can all be used tactically. Chain spells, keep firing, catch your breath. It all feels impactful in the scenes. It feels tactile.

Outside of combat, spells function as tools. Each spell opens new paths or solves puzzles in the first dungeon shown. Those who look closely will find hidden Raw Magic to enhance their skills. The principle is reminiscent of classic action-adventure games. Experimentation is rewarded. No mindless ticking off of quest markers. At least, that's what the first impression suggests.

The combination of D&D lore, a prominent cast, and tactical magic use has potential. How deep the open world will ultimately be remains to be seen. There's still a long way to go until 2027.

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Does the mix of melee combat and spell combos bring a breath of fresh air to the D&D universe for you, or does the combat system seem too overloaded?

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