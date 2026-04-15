Why is Herman Hulst still in office? Industry experts ask a crucial question.

PlayStation is swimming in money, but behind the record figures, problems are brewing. While hardware sales are strong, cracks are appearing in the operational management under Herman Hulst, which are now being loudly discussed within the industry.

In the current episode of the Broken Silicon Podcasts A question was posed that leaves little room for interpretation: The PlayStation system is structurally sound, but is being driven into the ground operationally.

Comparison with the competition

The debate surrounding Hulst inevitably draws comparisons with Phil Spencer. While Spencer is often criticized for weak numbers at Xbox, he started from a position of massive disadvantage. Hulst, on the other hand, inherited a thriving empire. When industry insiders ask why Spencer is being laid off while Hulst remains in his position despite monumental flops like "Concord," it touches a raw nerve.

PlayStation inflicted its own strategic wounds without the pressure of an existential crisis. Someone who starts from pole position and wrecks their car in the first corner has fewer excuses than someone trying to keep a classic car in the race.

The Art of Internal Degradation

There's probably a paradoxical silence in Sony's executive suite. While a debacle like "Concord" would have led to heads rolling at any other publisher, Sony remains silent. Herman Hulst In office. But appearances are deceiving. Industry experts paint a picture of a "de facto disempowerment".

Although Hulst was promoted to co-CEO, the hierarchy tells a different story: he reports to Hideaki Nishino. In the world of high finance and long-term management contracts, termination is often simply too expensive. You don't fire a man in this position, you sideline him. He retains the title but loses control, while Sony saves the millions in severance pay that would be due in the event of a genuine dismissal.

Strategically clever, operationally disastrous

The problem isn't the direction, but the execution. Sony held all the cards and played them incorrectly. The investments in the live service sector made logical market strategy, but the implementation amounted to sabotaging its own strengths.

They bought specialists and forced them into unfamiliar roles. Nixxes, the masters of PC ports, were wasted in co-development. Bluepoint Games, the kings of remakes, were suddenly expected to handle multiplayer experiences. It's a classic miscalculation of resources: buying a scalpel and using it as a sledgehammer.

Hiroki Totoki, the new strongman at Sony, is a numbers man through and through. He's less of a gamer than any of his predecessors. For him, it's the profit margin that counts, not the prestige of a single-player masterpiece. That's the biggest danger for the brand. Current financial success masks the structural decay. Since PlayStation continues to rake in massive amounts of money, there's little pressure to learn from the mistakes of the Hulst era. They're not winning because of the leadership, but in spite of it.