Why is Herman Hulst still in office? Industry experts ask a crucial question.

PlayStation is swimming in money, but behind the record figures, problems are brewing. While hardware sales are strong, cracks are appearing in the operational management under Herman Hulst, which are now being loudly discussed within the industry.
In the current episode of the Broken Silicon Podcasts A question was posed that leaves little room for interpretation: The PlayStation system is structurally sound, but is being driven into the ground operationally.
Comparison with the competition
The debate surrounding Hulst inevitably draws comparisons with Phil Spencer. While Spencer is often criticized for weak numbers at Xbox, he started from a position of massive disadvantage. Hulst, on the other hand, inherited a thriving empire. When industry insiders ask why Spencer is being laid off while Hulst remains in his position despite monumental flops like "Concord," it touches a raw nerve.
PlayStation inflicted its own strategic wounds without the pressure of an existential crisis. Someone who starts from pole position and wrecks their car in the first corner has fewer excuses than someone trying to keep a classic car in the race.
The Art of Internal Degradation
There's probably a paradoxical silence in Sony's executive suite. While a debacle like "Concord" would have led to heads rolling at any other publisher, Sony remains silent. Herman Hulst In office. But appearances are deceiving. Industry experts paint a picture of a "de facto disempowerment".
Although Hulst was promoted to co-CEO, the hierarchy tells a different story: he reports to Hideaki Nishino. In the world of high finance and long-term management contracts, termination is often simply too expensive. You don't fire a man in this position, you sideline him. He retains the title but loses control, while Sony saves the millions in severance pay that would be due in the event of a genuine dismissal.
Strategically clever, operationally disastrous
The problem isn't the direction, but the execution. Sony held all the cards and played them incorrectly. The investments in the live service sector made logical market strategy, but the implementation amounted to sabotaging its own strengths.
They bought specialists and forced them into unfamiliar roles. Nixxes, the masters of PC ports, were wasted in co-development. Bluepoint Games, the kings of remakes, were suddenly expected to handle multiplayer experiences. It's a classic miscalculation of resources: buying a scalpel and using it as a sledgehammer.
Hiroki Totoki, the new strongman at Sony, is a numbers man through and through. He's less of a gamer than any of his predecessors. For him, it's the profit margin that counts, not the prestige of a single-player masterpiece. That's the biggest danger for the brand. Current financial success masks the structural decay. Since PlayStation continues to rake in massive amounts of money, there's little pressure to learn from the mistakes of the Hulst era. They're not winning because of the leadership, but in spite of it.
''The investments in the live service sector were logically sound from a market strategy perspective.
I vehemently disagree. It has long been clear that live service is an oversaturated market, that there are far too many games, players are slowly getting fed up, and only very few big hyped titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and back then PUBG, can maintain their popularity.
Let's just consider the point in time when Sony announced the purchase of Bungie. At that point, Bungie was already a defunct company. Destiny 2 was a disaster from the start; it worsened Destiny (1) in every aspect, and the game quickly went into freefall. When Sony announced the purchase, the reputation of both Destiny and Bungie was already ruined, criticism of its long-term appeal was enormous, many players had left, and the community was mentally reminiscing about the "good old days" of Destiny 1.
It has been reported everywhere in the meantime (as far as I know, also here) that they are allegedly investigating whether Sony was deceived by Bungie, whether they oversold their company, etc.
I wondered back then, and I still wonder today, how that could have been an option? How could Sony have been deceived when everyone who knows anything about gaming obviously knew that Bungie couldn't repeat the success of Destiny 1 and was on a serious downward spiral... while still trying to milk the remaining players dry?
Why am I writing this?
Because Sony's investments in live services were never... at any point, in any way logically justifiable. They could have said they'd give their own brands live service spin-offs, like Killzone, Resistance, or even the live mode for The Last of Us (and I hate The Last of Us). Those would have been logical consequences of strong and established single-player franchises.
To deliver hardly any single-player titles for years now, to focus almost entirely on live services, to cut back massively, to discontinue and close studios, is simply ridiculous, irresponsible towards the fans, employees and the PlayStation brand.
Sony has been engaging in massive mismanagement for years. There should have been consequences and a restructuring long ago. Instead, they're laying off people and closing studios like Bluepoint, which could have saved both the company's reputation and player engagement.
From the beginning, Sony's focus on live services has seemed like a child in a playground, desperate to get the toy of the child next door and pulling out all the stops to have what the other person has. Who or what suffers as a result is irrelevant.
Sony and PlayStation are sabotaging and dismantling themselves at a speed I have never seen before.
The fact that I've been accused of being a "h8te" in the comments here for the last 1-2 years is the height of absurdity, because these are precisely the people who have stroked and further reinforced Sony's ego and direction with their money.
I still remember what it was called here and on other PlayStation sites.
"Just wait, the big titles are still to come" or "This generation is young, things will really take off in the next 2-3 years"; also nice: "You're just badmouthing PlayStation, it's doing great, so many good games are coming" or "Studios just take longer these days, there are still lots of awesome titles coming, Sony always delivers"
It's appalling how some people can lie to themselves for years and justify throwing away their hard-earned (?) money on this company, blindly accepting Sony's promises and going along with everything... It's no wonder that big companies can operate the way they do; they don't face any financial consequences for their failures and customer-unfriendly behavior, and if they do, they simply pass the costs on to the customers and recoup the money through price increases for PS+, controllers, games, etc., and are even defended for it.
In Sony's eyes, they did everything right.