Why Star Wars becomes interesting precisely when a game deliberately tries to do less

Star Wars has a minor luxury problem. The galaxy is so vast that theoretically, almost everything could be crammed into a single game. Lightsabers, space battles, smuggling, speeders, bounty hunting, open worlds, choices, crafting, cantinas, droids, Jedi, the Empire, the underworld, and somewhere, surely, a card game where someone very seriously explains why the rules of Sabacc were actually implemented correctly this time.

Technically, it has never been easier to depict large parts of this galaxy simultaneously. That's precisely why it's interesting that some of the most exciting Star Wars games are going in the opposite direction. They aren't trying to become the ultimate Star Wars simulation. They choose a goal and stick to it.

X-Wing wanted to put us in the cockpit. Knights of the Old Republic wanted to be a role-playing game. Republic Commando wanted to guide four soldiers through a mission. Squadrons wanted us to fly starfighters. And in 2026, two new games articulate this attitude unusually clearly: The upcoming "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" deliberately forgoes an open world, while "Star Wars Zero Company" doesn't even attempt to create its tactical gameplay.

Hiding battles behind an action game.

Perhaps this is the healthiest development that could have happened to Star Wars games.

The galaxy doesn't shrink just because a game makes a decision.

Many of the longest-running Star Wars games are surprisingly narrowly defined. The original X-Wing from 1993 cared very little whether we wanted to wander around Tatooine, negotiate with smugglers, or find a lightsaber. We were a pilot. We sat in the cockpit. We had to manage power between shields, lasers, and engines, read our instruments, and, if possible, avoid ending up as a very expensive firework in front of a Star Destroyer.

This very approach created a Star Wars experience that films alone couldn't provide. X-Wing didn't show us more of the galaxy, but rather less. Instead, we were allowed to understand this small segment of it ourselves. An X-wing was no longer just the aircraft in which Luke Skywalker photogenically flew towards the Death Star. It became a workplace.

Almost three decades later Star Wars: Squadrons This very idea was revisited. PlayFront explicitly referenced X-Wing and the older Starfighter games in their review, and Motive again focused on the cockpit perspective, different ship classes, energy distribution, and the feeling of being part of a squadron. The developers could easily have integrated ground missions, lightsaber sequences, and a small...

They could have expanded the open world. There probably would have been room for a skill tree for the helmet somewhere, too. Instead, the game stuck to space combat.

And suddenly, less content didn't mean less Star Wars. The same is true for Knights of the Old Republic. KOTOR didn't become immortal because BioWare tried to make every element of the films playable. It became a classic because it consistently embraced the role-playing aspect: conversations, companions, choices, character development, and a world that reacted to the player. The fact that the KOTOR remake is still going strong years later... receives enormous attention, is not just due to Revan or the fact that people in their early 40s suddenly develop very emotional relationships with games from their youth.

The original had a clear, playful identity. Star Wars wasn't a substitute for design; Star Wars was the material from which that design was built.

Republic Commando knew exactly what it didn't want to be.

Republic Commando is perhaps the clearest example of this attitude. The Clone Wars are practically made for megalomania. Thousands of soldiers, massive droid armies, Jedi generals, Star Destroyers, gunships, and enough laser fire to send any normal security officer packing before breakfast.

to move. A logical game would have tried to show as much of that as possible at once.

Republic Commando did something much more interesting.

It took four men.

Boss, Fixer, Scorch and Sev.

That was essentially the design decision. We weren't meant to control the Clone Wars. We were meant to survive a small part of them. Suddenly, a door became important because Fixer could hack it. A position became important because Sev could use his sniper rifle there. An injured comrade wasn't just any NPC.

in a gigantic battle, but a hole in one's own small unit.

The game demonstrated something that licensed productions can easily forget: a world doesn't automatically appear larger just because a game shows more of it. Sometimes, true grandeur arises precisely from the fact that we only see a small section and understand that beyond the next wall, a war continues that our four soldiers can never fully control.

Even "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" fundamentally employs a clear perspective, despite its significantly larger scope. PlayFront praised this in its review. Jedi: Survivor review Among other things, it offers improvements over its predecessor and greater freedom of play. But even there, the game's identity remains clear: We experience this world as Cal Kestis, a Jedi in an action-adventure game. Therefore, the game doesn't have to be a strategy game, a starfighter simulation, and a racing game all at once.

This clarity sounds banal. But it isn't. Because licenses of this magnitude create an almost natural pressure to satisfy as many expectations as possible simultaneously. If the galaxy has lightsabers, why shouldn't you use them? If there are X-wings, why not a flight sequence?

If Tatooine exists, why not a freely explorable desert? Sometimes the better question is: Why does it exist?

Star Wars: Galactic Racer gains its appeal precisely because we can't go everywhere.

That's precisely why Fuse Games' decision regarding "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" is so interesting.

PlayFront has already very aptly described why Galactic Racer deliberately not an open-world racer Fuse focuses on fixed tracks, repetition, a learning curve, and the possibility of actually mastering a course. This initially sounds almost old-fashioned. In a time when racing games give us entire landscapes and kindly suggest,

Basically, Galactic Racer says: No, you can't just drive anywhere. Here's the track. Learn it.



This isn't a cost-cutting measure, but a design decision. A good racetrack changes in the player's mind. On the first attempt, you see the curves. On the fifth, you recognize the lines. On the tenth, you already know where you should lift off the throttle before you even see the apex, and yet you don't, because you've apparently decided that experience is only for cowards.

"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" builds upon this foundation with its ramjet system, various repulsor-powered vehicles, and a run-based campaign. In the campaign, players select events, upgrade their vehicle during a run, and risk ending the race with too many mistakes, while certain progress carries over to the next attempt.

The danger mentioned by PlayFront also... pure nostalgia trap This makes it more interesting. Of course, Fuse knows Episode I: Racer. Of course, Sebulba makes an appearance. Of course, a certain segment of the audience hears the word "Podracer" and is instantly transported back to 1999 in front of a CRT monitor. But nostalgia isn't physics. The real test is whether "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" has enough of its own rules to eventually transcend being described as just a rehash of an old game. The very absence of an open world could help with this. Fuse doesn't need to prove that its galaxy is vast. We already know that. The studio needs to prove that its tracks are good.

Star Wars: Zero Company doesn't need lightsaber action to look like Star Wars.

"Star Wars: Zero Company" does almost the same thing from the opposite direction. At first glance, the description "XCOM with Star Wars" is so obvious that it's almost unavoidable. Bit Reactor consists of developers with relevant strategy experience; the battles are turn-based, and units move via tactical maneuvers.

Battlefields, injuries, and losses have consequences.

But as Niklas already mentioned in "More than just an XCOM toiletAs has been established, the game attempts to find its own identity precisely through the combination of tactics and role-playing. Between missions, we develop our base, work with different specialists, make strategic decisions, and build relationships within the unit.

Anyone who considers the characters, systems, customization options, and tactical mechanics known so far in context now gets a fairly clear picture of just how extensive Star Wars Zero is.

Company actually built The crucial thing is what Zero Company doesn't do. It doesn't constantly try to excuse its tactical systems. There isn't a sequence every twenty minutes where Hawks suddenly blasts through 70 battle droids because someone was afraid the player might...

One might forget that Star Wars also has action.

The tension should arise from positioning, resources, team composition, and potential losses.

A Jedi is not automatically interesting simply because he possesses a lightsaber. He becomes interesting because a Jedi fulfills a specific role within a tactical system, and because the decision to take him on a mission excludes other possibilities.

This is the same translation process that the best Star Wars games have always mastered. X-Wing turned a movie spaceship into a cockpit full of decisions. Republic Commando turned clone troopers into a team. KOTOR turned the Force into a role-playing system. Zero Company turns the clone trooper squad into a tactical resource that we hopefully won't completely destroy within the first three missions.

Star Wars: Outlaws shows why "more" still remains seductive.

Of course, there's the other direction, and Star Wars Outlaws is probably the best recent example. Ubisoft Massive wanted to build an open Star Wars world where Kay Vess navigates between planets, syndicates, cantinas, and criminal opportunities. PlayFront was in the Review of "Star Wars Outlaws" I was extremely impressed by how convincingly this galaxy was atmospherically realized. The sheer breadth of the universe is part of the promise: we're not meant to feel like just a character in a mission, but like someone who lives, travels, and conducts business in this world.

This can work brilliantly. After all, "less" isn't a magic formula for quality. A small, bad game remains a small, bad game, just with a shorter ending. But size creates obligations. The more systems a game offers, the more of them need to be interesting enough to justify their existence. An open world needs reasons to traverse it. Side activities need to be more than just points on a map. Stealth, shooting, driving, exploration, and factions each need enough depth that they aren't simply there because modern open-world games have these boxes on the form. This is precisely why "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" and Zero Company feel so refreshingly clear right now. Both could be bigger. They just seem to prefer being more precise. A Star Wars game doesn't have to carry the entire galaxy.

Perhaps we've long judged licensed games by the wrong standards. We like to ask how many planets there are, how many characters appear, how big the map is, and how many familiar things we can recognize in the background. That's understandable. After all, Star Wars is a universe where even a drink that sits in a cantina for three seconds eventually gets a name, a home planet, and probably a Wookieepedia entry.

But games don't work like archives. They need choices. X-Wing didn't need Tatooine. Republic Commando didn't need Darth Vader. KOTOR didn't need the Battle of Hoth. Squadrons didn't need an open world. And if Galactic Racer really works, we won't miss the fact that on Jakku we can't just turn off the track and drive forty minutes toward the horizon. We'll want to take the next turn.

Zero Company, on the other hand, doesn't need to make us feel like the most powerful person in the galaxy. It doesn't need to make us spend ten minutes agonizing over the position of a single soldier and then feel terrible if the decision was wrong. That's not less Star Wars. It's just a particular form of it.

Perhaps that's precisely the lesson that new games are rediscovering: A license doesn't become more interesting when a developer crams as much of it as possible into the same product. It becomes interesting when someone has a clear vision of which part they actually want to make playable.

The galaxy far, far away is big enough. Our games don't always have to be.

About the author

Søren Kamper is an editor at Star Wars: Gaming, an independent publication about the history of Star Wars video games, their developers and the many different ways in which this galaxy has been made playable for more than four decades.