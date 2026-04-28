Watch Dogs: Actor promises a socially critical tech thriller

The upcoming Watch Dogs film features an original storyline that, according to lead actor Tom Blyth, radically analyzes the dangers of our interconnected present. This sets the production apart from classic story adaptations.

The Film based on the Ubisoft franchise It will not be a direct retelling of the games, but rather uses the scenario of total surveillance for an independent, contemporary social critique. In an interview with ScreenRant in concrete Lead actor Tom Blyth said that the script “dissects” the risks of today’s online world – an approach that takes the core theme of the series seriously without clinging to the templates of Aiden Pearce or Marcus Holloway.

Focus on system critique instead of fan service

Tom Blyth's praise of the script for how it addresses the "dangers of total connectivity" is an interesting detail regarding the quality of the adaptation. Video game adaptations often fail to force gameplay mechanics like hacking into the narrative. Here, director Mathieu Turi seems to focus on the paranoia and power of "ctOS," which atmospherically is much closer to the first installment from 2014 than to the more outlandish [previous film/version]. Watch Dogs: Legion.

The production is under a special circumstances: Rumor has it that Ubisoft currently considers the Watch Dogs franchise "dead" internally, or at least on hold. After the lukewarm success of Legion, this film could be the only form of new content we'll get for the foreseeable future.

Original story: No reliance on familiar game characters, which allows for creative freedom.

No reliance on familiar game characters, which allows for creative freedom. Topicality: The focus is on the real threat of data misuse in 2026.

The focus is on the real threat of data misuse in 2026. Top-notch cast: With Tom Blyth and Sophie Wilde, the film relies on up-and-coming talents rather than aging action stars.

Is this what gamers want? On the one hand, the direct connection to the characters we controlled for hours is missing. On the other hand, the success of series like Fallout or The Last of Us shows that adaptations work when they take the world and its rules seriously, instead of just firing off Easter eggs. If the film manages to convey the unsettling feeling that every roadside camera could be an enemy, it could rehabilitate the franchise.

Do you think Watch Dogs will work better as a movie if it deviates from the characters of the games?