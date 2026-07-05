Welcome to Kowloon: Indie horror hit coming soon to PS5

The psychological indie horror game "Welcome to Kowloon" will be released on July 10, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The formerly PC-exclusive walking simulator sends players into the dystopian, densely populated Kowloon district in first-person perspective to search for cheap housing. This release ends the PC exclusivity and brings the title to current-generation consoles almost three years after its original Steam debut.

Extremely short gameplay footage with advance praise from Steam

The development team at N4bA is focusing on an extremely condensed experience for this project. The average playtime is just 50 minutes. On a technical level, the developers promise an optimized 3D audio experience and adapted graphics for current-gen consoles.

The latter are meant to visually represent the cramped alleyways of the neighborhood, plagued by crime and poverty. On Steam, the title holds a "Very Positive" rating (81 percent approval) with over 1.700 reviews. Console players will have to verify that figure. A short playtime demands an extremely immersive atmosphere; otherwise, what remains is nothing more than a tech demo.

Porting potential in console comparison

The jump from PC architecture to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S occurs without any content additions. The gameplay focuses solely on exploring cramped apartments and interacting with quirky residents.

While the PC version had extremely low system requirements, even with an aging GeForce GTX 1060 within the recommended range, the console versions will have to rely heavily on optimized surround sound. Headphones will likely be mandatory equipment.

"Welcome to Kowloon" isn't an epic horror film, but a playable short movie. Console owners will get exactly what PC gamers have been enjoying since 2023 on July 10, 2026: an intense, but extremely short, horror trip for a quick break. Those looking for deep gameplay mechanics will be disappointed. But those seeking a dense atmosphere for just under an hour should check it out.