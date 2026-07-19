Latest

Where Winds Meet 2.0: Hidden Mountain gameplay trailer shows release

The action RPG Where Winds Meet will launch its Hidden Mountain 2.0 expansion on July 23, 2026. The gameplay trailer showcases the new Wuxia-punk region, Mohist Hill.

By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:

The wuxia action RPG "Where Winds Meet" from publisher NetEase and developer Everstone Studio ushers in the era of so-called wuxia-punk with its free version 2.0. The massive expansion, titled Hidden Mountain, completely shifts the focus of the open-world title to vertical exploration across steep cliffs and deep mountain gorges.

Players venture into the Mohist Hill region, where a millennia-old mechanical city lies behind a gigantic waterfall. In addition to complex puzzle mechanics, deadly, doll-like bosses and the new fist-fighting discipline Hand-Guard await deployment.

The transition into this rugged mountain world demands precise traversal skills. The video showcases the enormous upgrades to level design, lighting, and wind physics in all their glory. Combat scenes against the new factions demonstrate the intense action directly in the gameplay footage.

The release will take place on July 23, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including Game Pass.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Follow:
Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
GTA VI Preorder 300 600

You Might Also Like