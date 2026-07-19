Where Winds Meet 2.0: Hidden Mountain gameplay trailer shows release

The wuxia action RPG "Where Winds Meet" from publisher NetEase and developer Everstone Studio ushers in the era of so-called wuxia-punk with its free version 2.0. The massive expansion, titled Hidden Mountain, completely shifts the focus of the open-world title to vertical exploration across steep cliffs and deep mountain gorges.

Players venture into the Mohist Hill region, where a millennia-old mechanical city lies behind a gigantic waterfall. In addition to complex puzzle mechanics, deadly, doll-like bosses and the new fist-fighting discipline Hand-Guard await deployment.

The transition into this rugged mountain world demands precise traversal skills. The video showcases the enormous upgrades to level design, lighting, and wind physics in all their glory. Combat scenes against the new factions demonstrate the intense action directly in the gameplay footage.

The release will take place on July 23, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including Game Pass.