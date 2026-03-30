Where Winds Meet: Chapter 2 trailer shows gameplay in Liangzhou

The new trailer for Chapter 2 of the Hexi expansion to "Where Winds Meet" showcases Liangzhou, a snowy contrast to the desert, and introduces a mechanically challenging boss fight. For players, this primarily means a vertical expansion of the gameplay on April 2nd through new elemental hazards.

The change from the dusty dunes of Jade Gate Pass to the snow-covered peaks of Liangzhou is more than just a visual change of scenery. The trailer released today makes it clear that Everstone Studio is placing a massive focus in Chapter 2 on the staging of weather effects and their impact on combat dynamics.

The battle against the elements

The footage shown focuses on a new boss who controls the battlefield with lightning. What's striking here is that the balancing seems heavily geared towards precision.

Parry focus: The lightning attacks are not just large-scale AOE (Area of ​​Effect) effects, but according to the trailer, they can be directly parried or countered by precise dodging.

The lightning attacks are not just large-scale AOE (Area of ​​Effect) effects, but according to the trailer, they can be directly parried or countered by precise dodging. Atmospheric density: The contrast between the swirling masses of snow and the violet lightning effects provides a significantly higher visual intensity than in the rather color-poor first chapter.

Previously, the Hexi region was primarily defined by its vast desert. With Liangzhou, the studio is now integrating a zone that will likely require significantly more vertical movement. After gaining abilities like Moonleap Morph for the sand in Chapter 1, it will be interesting to see how movement in deep snow is handled. The fact that the expansion continues to be rolled out for free on PC, PS5, and mobile underscores the aggressive content plan for "Where Winds Meet"To keep the community engaged."

A must-see for explorers?

Those who enjoyed the "Wandering Ark" boss from the first chapter will find another mechanical highlight here. The story's direct connection to the political intrigues at Jade Gate Pass also promises that the lore won't be lost. However, it remains to be seen whether the new areas outside of the boss fight offer enough gameplay depth or merely serve as a pretty backdrop for the next questline.

Chapter 2 of the Hexi expansion proves it's no one-hit wonder. The boss fight is technically polished, and the setting update was desperately needed after so much desert. It's not a revolutionary leap, but a very high-quality content update for a quick break.

Do you feel confident enough to parry the new lightning attacks, or will you rely more on defensive movement and dodging against this boss?