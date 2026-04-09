How Saros is tightening Returnal's movement system

Housemarque takes the bullet-hell mechanics to a new level with the latest clip for "Saros," where projectiles no longer just fly, but actively turn the terrain against the player. The introduction of a parry mechanic and absorbable corruption ammunition suggests significantly more aggressive gameplay pacing than in its quasi-predecessor, Returnal.

In "saros“The ground beneath your feet becomes a deadly trap as soon as the new elite enemies fire their yellow corruption projectiles. The latest gameplay clip shows protagonist Arjun fighting a monster whose projectiles remain on the ground like mines after impact, before rising again after a delay – a direct attack on the dash safety so beloved by Housemarque fans.”

Parrying instead of just dodging

The biggest change compared to "Returnal" is the new parry system. Whereas previously you relied almost exclusively on the dash's I-frames, Saros now allows you to actively deflect red projectiles. This provides an immediate damage boost and breaks the purely defensive dodge loop.

Blue projectiles: They must be absorbed to recharge the power weapon.

They must be absorbed to recharge the power weapon. Yellow corruption: It reduces maximum health when hit, but this can later be absorbed through upgrades.

It reduces maximum health when hit, but this can later be absorbed through upgrades. Red bullets: They serve as a counter-possession through the new parrying technique.

The studio remains true to its roots, but forces us to multitask more. We no longer just have to pay attention to where a bullet is, but where it will land. This massively changes arena control. Through the use of the grappling hook and the need to "eat" certain colors to increase our firepower, Saros becomes less of a classic shooter and more of a rhythmic coordination game.

The jump from Returnal to "Saros" seems like a leap after the Gold status The release on April 30th is promising. Housemarque isn't simply recycling the old system; they've added a layer of ground corruption that makes camping completely impossible. The feedback when parrying is impactful and finally gives players an offensive tool against bullet-hell walls. Those seeking a quick death will find it here – but with significantly more tactical options.

What do you think of the new focus on parrying? Do you prefer simply dodging from Returnal, or do you want to actively hit the projectiles?