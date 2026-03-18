Wildlight Entertainment: Development studio apparently dissolved after Highguard's demise

Nearly 45 days after the release of "Highguard," the development studio Wildlight Entertainment appears to have shut down. The studio's official website currently only displays a 404 error; the company's LinkedIn page has been completely removed.

These signs follow a period in which the studio was already struggling with layoffs. "Highguard," which only launched at the end of January 2026, failed to gain traction in a saturated market and will be finalized on March 12th. shut down.

Studio founder Chad Grenier is looking for a job

Studio head Chad Grenier himself provides a clear signal that the operations are coming to an end. His personal LinkedIn profile now lists him as "Open to Work"—his employment at Wildlight Entertainment is listed there as terminated.

Grenier, who led the studio for over four years, appears to be resigning in response to the title's commercial failure. While an official press release regarding the closure is still pending, the company's digital infrastructure is effectively shut down. no longer existsSony, meanwhile, has begun to process the transactions. Refunding in-game purchases.

A failed AAA experiment

"Highguard" is already being compared in industry circles to titles like Sony's "Concord," which was also canceled shortly after release due to a lack of player interest. Despite technical ambitions and the attempt to set new standards in the genre, it failed to differentiate itself sufficiently in the market.

The demise of Wildlight Entertainment underlines the current volatility of the industry: “Highguard” is yet another example of a live service concept that could not withstand the massive pressure to acquire users and has now dragged an entire studio down with it.

The closure of Wildlight Entertainment means the end of any future support for Highguard. With the studio's digital presence, including its technical contacts, having been erased, no bug fixes or server maintenance can be expected until the final shutdown date of March 12, 2026. This seals the game's status as one of the shortest-lived AAA live-service experiments in recent years.