Update: Der Release wurde kurzfristig auf den 7. Mai verlegt, um der Konkurrenz wie „Saros“ oder „Aphelion“ aus dem Weg zu gehen.

Endlich Gewissheit für alle, die auf atmosphärische Adventure-Kost warten: TomorrowHead Studio hat auf der Future Games Show den April 28, 2026 als Launch-Termin für „WILL: Follow The Light“ bestätigt. Das Spiel erscheint für PS5, Xbox und PC.

The premise is immediately compelling: We step into the shoes of Will, a lighthouse keeper whose isolated life is thrown into disarray by a radio message. His son is missing, and the only answer lies somewhere in the unforgiving Arctic.

The studio is fully committed to the emotional bond between father and son, embedded in a world that, thanks to Unreal Engine 5, will likely take our breath away. The trailer already showcases that cool, almost tangible loneliness typical of top-tier narrative adventures. A powerful scenario that will hopefully strike a balance between mystery and genuine drama.

Realism in the eternal ice

What makes this project particularly interesting is its focus on transportation. We're not zipping around in teleporters here, but rather piloting the sailing yacht "Molly" and relying on dog sleds. TomorrowHead promises realistic mechanics for sailing and navigation – we'll have to use weather stations and forge our own path through the snow.

This sounds like a wonderful contrast to the usual "run from A to B" tasks. If the haptic feedback when steering the sled or setting the sails is as intense as the graphics suggest, we're in for a true immersive gem. The gameplay seems to understand the rugged landscape not just as a backdrop, but as a playful challenge.

Puzzles with a firm grip

The developers emphasize that the puzzles are rooted in reality. No absurd lever puzzles that make no sense, but rather tasks that arise from the environment and technology of northern latitudes. Combined with the original soundtrack, which features experimental textures, this could be a rather meditative, yet highly exciting experience.

"WILL: Follow The Light“This could be exactly the game that grounds us after the hectic blockbusters of the first quarter. The mix of UE5 graphics, an emotional story, and unusual modes of transportation like dog sleds feels fresh and original. The biggest challenge will be the pacing: Can the developers keep the long journeys across the sea and snow consistently exciting? If the atmosphere lives up to the trailer's promise, April 28th will be a must-see for anyone who loved Firewatch or Still Wakes the Deep.”

What do you think of the setting: Does the realistic navigation with boat and sled appeal to you, or are you afraid that the trip in the eternal ice will be too tedious?