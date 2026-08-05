Wolfenstein (2009): Remaster rumors intensify ahead of QuakeCon 2026

Microsoft is apparently preparing to bring back the Raven Software shooter Wolfenstein, which has been unavailable since 2014, to modern platforms. Recent database changes on Steam suggest an unannounced Shadow Drop at QuakeCon 2026.

Symptomatic backend updates before the start of the trade fair

Leading up to QuakeCon, SteamDB's database logs regularly reveal signs of upcoming releases. For example, the original release date of August 18, 2009, for the first-person shooter Wolfenstein, was removed without replacement. Simultaneously, a new "Steam Deck Verified" status appeared. This is no coincidence. Such backend changes are made deliberately during unannounced re-releases to bypass Valve's automated hardware compatibility check.

A direct release at QuakeCon follows an established release pattern. Bethesda has been using its in-house event for years to surprise releases of restored shooter classics. After Quake (2021), Quake II (2023), and the DOOM + DOOM II Collection (2024), the 2009 installment fits seamlessly into this sequence.

Microsoft removes old license blocks

The fact that Raven Software's reboot was digitally unavailable for over a decade was simply due to entrenched trademark issues. Developed by Raven Software, distributed through Activision, and based on id Software's IP: this situation prevented any further distribution after id Software was sold to ZeniMax. Following the acquisitions of ZeniMax Media and Activision Blizzard, Microsoft now owns all parties involved, including their respective rights portfolios. The legal hurdles have thus been completely cleared.

Furthermore, a re-release fits into the current corporate strategy. Following internal restructuring, ZeniMax is focusing its resources more strongly on established core brands. Making this interim installment between Return to Castle Wolfenstein (2001) and Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014) available fills a significant gap in the series' availability.

Technical condition of the original from 2009

The shooter used a heavily modified id Tech 4 engine and added the so-called "shadow world" (Thule medallion) with slow motion and shield mechanics to the usual gunplay.

Graphics framework: id Tech 4 (technically related to Doom 3)

id Tech 4 (technically related to Doom 3) Platforms in 2009: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Main problem with the PC version: Lack of adaptation to modern refresh rates, faulty scaling at 4K resolutions, lack of controller support in the original.

A clean re-release requires technical adjustments to modern frame rates, native controller support, and the removal of outdated polling mechanics. It's unclear whether existing owners of the old Steam version will receive a free upgrade.

A remaster of Wolfenstein (2009) isn't a graphical powerhouse, but primarily a preservation measure. For PC and handheld gamers, the title fills an annoying availability gap without the need for grey market keys or emulators. If the price is right, the Shadow Drop delivers rock-solid gunplay from the late 2000s directly to your Steam library.