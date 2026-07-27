Wolfenstein 2009 poised for comeback: Will the forgotten shooter get a remaster?

SteamDB entries show recent updates and Steam Deck compatibility for the long-lost Wolfenstein from 2009. Could a potential Wolfenstein 3 be on the horizon, marking the return of this Raven Software classic?

The game appeared in the SteamDB entries The update includes optimizations for Steam Deck and Steam Machine. Additionally, the original release date has been removed from the store listing. This isn't done without reason. Anyone who thoroughly revisits their database entries after more than a decade is likely planning a relaunch or remaster.

Why the Raven chapter is important for us gamers

The 2009 Wolfenstein is considered the black sheep of the series because it was a commercial flop and disappeared digitally from all platforms shortly after its release. Gameplay-wise, the shooter combined classic gunplay with occultism and the powers of the Veil.

It was one of Raven Software's last original projects before the studio was almost exclusively relegated to supporting Call of Duty. Anyone who missed the title back then simply can't legally access it on modern hardware anymore. A real shame. A re-release fills that gap.

Bethesda and Microsoft could use the classic to shorten the wait for a supposed new game. Wolfenstein 3 To bridge the gap. With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the brand rights are already under the same umbrella. A shadow release on Steam and Game Pass is therefore extremely logical. It just fits.

A remaster of Wolfenstein 2009 isn't a graphical marvel, but it's a long overdue step towards preserving gaming history. For the community, its return is fantastic news, even if it's just a remake of the original version.

Did you play Raven Software's Wolfenstein from 2009 back then on PC, PS3 or Xbox 360, or would you only give the occult shooter a chance on Game Pass?