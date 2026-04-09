World of Tanks: HEAT – Closed Beta starts on April 16th for console and PC

Wargaming is launching the standalone tactical shooter “World of Tanks: HEAT” into closed beta from April 16th to 20th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The new installment breaks with the familiar simulation approach and relies on a class-based agent system with experimental vehicles. The test phase is cross-platform and includes current consoles as well as PC (Steam/WGC), Steam Deck, and cloud gaming via Nvidia GeForce NOW.

Three classes and eight maps in beta testing

In contrast to the main game, “World of Tanks: HEAT“Structurally, it's more like modern hero shooters. Players choose between elite agents divided into three roles: Defender, Assault, and Marksman. These roles significantly determine the synergy on the battlefield, while vehicles can be further customized through armor modules and weapon systems.”

The beta already offers a considerable amount of content:

Four game modes: Three 5v5 variants (Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed) as well as the large-scale Conquest mode (10v10).

Three 5v5 variants (Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed) as well as the large-scale Conquest mode (10v10). Eight cards: The locations are designed for more dynamic battles than the often static maps of the original.

The locations are designed for more dynamic battles than the often static maps of the original. Cross-Play & Cross-Progression: Progress and matchmaking work across all supported platforms.

"World of Tanks: HEAT" is based on a new, in-house engine from Wargaming. This is a necessary step: World of Tanks' aging Core engine was reaching its limits with very fast movement and complex agent abilities. By foregoing last-gen consoles, Wargaming minimizes technical bottlenecks in CPU performance and loading times.

Strategically, the title is a direct response to the trend towards faster, shorter matches. While classic World of Tanks thrives on positioning and line-of-sight management, HEAT, through modes like "Kill Confirmed," encourages direct confrontations and high mobility.

For veterans, "World of Tanks: HEAT" is a change: The pace of the game is significantly faster, and the tactical depth shifts from map knowledge to the skillful use of agent abilities. Those expecting a classic tank epic will be disappointed – but those looking for a competitive, team-based vehicle shooter with modern technology should check it out. Beta registration use.