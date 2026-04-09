World of Tanks: HEAT – Closed Beta starts on April 16th for console and PC

Wargaming is launching the standalone tactical shooter “World of Tanks: HEAT” into closed beta from April 16th to 20th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The new installment breaks with the familiar simulation approach and relies on a class-based agent system with experimental vehicles. The test phase is cross-platform and includes current consoles as well as PC (Steam/WGC), Steam Deck, and cloud gaming via Nvidia GeForce NOW.
Three classes and eight maps in beta testing
In contrast to the main game, “World of Tanks: HEAT“Structurally, it's more like modern hero shooters. Players choose between elite agents divided into three roles: Defender, Assault, and Marksman. These roles significantly determine the synergy on the battlefield, while vehicles can be further customized through armor modules and weapon systems.”
The beta already offers a considerable amount of content:
- Four game modes: Three 5v5 variants (Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed) as well as the large-scale Conquest mode (10v10).
- Eight cards: The locations are designed for more dynamic battles than the often static maps of the original.
- Cross-Play & Cross-Progression: Progress and matchmaking work across all supported platforms.
"World of Tanks: HEAT" is based on a new, in-house engine from Wargaming. This is a necessary step: World of Tanks' aging Core engine was reaching its limits with very fast movement and complex agent abilities. By foregoing last-gen consoles, Wargaming minimizes technical bottlenecks in CPU performance and loading times.
Strategically, the title is a direct response to the trend towards faster, shorter matches. While classic World of Tanks thrives on positioning and line-of-sight management, HEAT, through modes like "Kill Confirmed," encourages direct confrontations and high mobility.
For veterans, "World of Tanks: HEAT" is a change: The pace of the game is significantly faster, and the tactical depth shifts from map knowledge to the skillful use of agent abilities. Those expecting a classic tank epic will be disappointed – but those looking for a competitive, team-based vehicle shooter with modern technology should check it out. Beta registration use.