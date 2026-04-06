Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR will be released on April 9th ​​for PS VR2

The "Brutal Edition" of "Wrath: Aeon of Ruin" will be released on April 9, 2026 for PlayStation VR2 and will feature native 90Hz and haptic feedback for the Quake Engine shooter. It is a technically enhanced version of the retro shooter, boasting specific hardware features such as eye tracking and 3D audio.

The "Brutal Edition" is not a simple one-to-one port of the existing title. Team Beef has stripped down the core framework, which is based on the aging but high-performance Quake engine, for virtual reality. While the original is known for its high-speed movement, a new slide mechanic has been implemented for the VR version that maintains momentum without inducing nausea.

In addition, the interaction with the game world was designed to be physical:

Weapon handling: Dual-wielding has been fully integrated, including reduced recoil and "flick reloads".

Dual-wielding has been fully integrated, including reduced recoil and "flick reloads". Interactive inventory: The UI disappears from the screen. The journal is a physical book that is carried over the shoulder; artifacts must be smashed or thrown manually.

The UI disappears from the screen. The journal is a physical book that is carried over the shoulder; artifacts must be smashed or thrown manually. Combat Flow: The Blade Dash ability now serves as a tactical repositioning tool within battles.

Hardware advantages of the PlayStation VR2

Compared to standalone VR headsets, the PS VR2 version utilizes the console's processing power for a native 90Hz refresh rate. Dynamic Foveated Rendering concentrates the rendering load where the player is looking, enabling supersampling for a sharper image.

The integration of the Sense controllers is the crucial factor for immersion. The adaptive triggers simulate mechanical resistance when firing, while HD Haptics provides different vibration patterns for the diverse arsenal of weapons. Headset rumble is used to make hits and explosions directly perceptible.

Retro shooter in virtual reality

"Wrath: Aeon of Ruin“It follows in the tradition of titles like Quake or Blood. The port by Team Beef is strategically interesting, as the group was previously known primarily for unofficial VR mods of classic shooters like Doom or Half-Life. This is their first officially licensed project.”

Technically speaking, the choice of the Quake engine is not entirely uncontroversial. While it allows for extremely high frame rates and precise movement, it limits the visual complexity to a clunky retro aesthetic. Those seeking modern, high-end graphics may be disappointed; however, those who appreciate frame-perfect gameplay and deep blacks thanks to the headset's OLED displays will get one of the fastest shooters on the platform.

The "Brutal Edition" addresses the biggest weaknesses of VR ports: a lack of physicality and performance drops. Thanks to native 90Hz support and the use of PS VR2 haptic feedback, this version is technically superior to the PC VR version, especially if haptic feedback is important to you. However, buyers should be aware that the gameplay is "old school" – no cover mechanics, no stealth, just pure speed and resource management.