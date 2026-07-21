Wreckreation 2 will be the new Burnout. Takedown: When Tides Turn takes over arcade racer

Criterion co-founder Fiona Sperry returns with the new studio When Tides Turn and announces “Wreckreation 2” for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The open-world racing game is being developed based on player feedback from the last six months and the experience gained from its predecessor, but currently has no official release date. However, initial impressions already suggest it will be a spiritual successor to "Burnout Takedown".

Following the original game in 2025, When Tides Turn is now responsible for the series. Studio head Fiona Sperry brings direct experience from the earlier Criterion era. According to the studio, development is based on direct community feedback, which has fundamentally influenced handling, progression, and event design.

Takedowns replace the track editor

The shift to direct player feedback has led to a radical course correction in the game mechanics. The editor concept of the first game has given way to a fixed open world called Heartbreak City, which is entirely focused on physical takedowns.

The focus is clearly on modes like Road Rage, Face-Offs, and Wreckonings. The driving physics feature aggressive ramming effects, wall takedowns, and aftertouch controls following collisions. In testing the first preview version, the AI ​​exhibits active blocking behavior on higher difficulty levels, forcing direct duels. In terms of gameplay, the title is thus almost identical to the fundamentals of "Burnout Takedown."

Incomplete physics and a sluggish sense of speed

However, the switch to pure arcade racing reveals significant technical weaknesses in the early stages of development, as DualShockers berichtetThe collision detection system malfunctions when encountering low obstacles such as curbs, resulting in disproportionate total losses.

Furthermore, even with maximum blur effects, the visual speed feedback doesn't reach the level of previous benchmark racers. The steering of the more than 30 planned vehicles still feels stiff in corners. As a functional detail, the development team has at least integrated an option to import user-defined music files.

The switch to a newly founded studio under familiar leadership indicates an attempt to specifically address the weaknesses of the first game. Whether this focus on community feedback translates into gameplay improvements remains to be seen without concrete gameplay footage and a release window.