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Wuchang 2: Bai Wuchang remains the protagonist, core team returns

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The Wuchang sequel retains Bai Wuchang as the main character. Creator Xia Siyuan and 505 Games promise complete creative freedom and cultural fidelity.

Wuchang 2

Creator Xia Siyuan and publisher 505 Games have revealed fresh details about the sequel to the action RPG "Wuchang." Protagonist Bai Wuchang remains the heart of the series, while key members of the original team are driving development forward.

The story of this fighter simply isn't over yet. Siyuan wants players to witness Wuchang's growth and development. That makes sense. Bai Wuchang was the face of the first game; replacing her would only have upset the fans.

Creative freedom under a new banner

Following 505 Games' acquisition of the brand rights, there was skepticism within the community regarding the direction of the series. Thomas Rosenthal, Vice President at 505 Games, stressed However, the cultural identity and East Asian mythology will remain untouched. The development team will be granted complete creative freedom. There is trust. Rosenthal openly points to the strong sales figures and the growing player base as the foundation for the investments.

"Since it was the team's first game, it's incredibly fortunate that the players enjoyed it so much. Through this experience and the insights gained, the team has matured considerably. Being able to grow together with our players is a great blessing for us in itself."

This is good news for us gamers. The fear that the sequel might lose its unique style due to a Western publisher takeover is thus dispelled. A well-established development pipeline already exists for Recursive Dolphin. The experience gained from the first game is directly incorporated into the new project. Better workflows usually mean a bug-free product.

The announcement of “Wuchang 2“This sends a solid signal to the community. No half-hearted reboot, no forced changes of course. Publisher and developer are committed to continuity with the character, culture, and creators. Since the game is still in an early stage of development, we'll have to wait and see, but the foundation is rock solid.”

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N7Dan
3. August 2026 14: 29

"Since it was the team's first game, it's incredibly fortunate that the players enjoyed it so much. Through this experience and the insights gained, the team has matured considerably. Being able to grow together with our players is a great blessing for us in itself."

Anyone who delivers a Soulslike game of this quality in terms of level design, audiovisual presentation, atmosphere, and gameplay variety deserves nothing less than recognition and support from the community, in my opinion. These are precisely the kinds of developers I gladly and wholeheartedly support and value, even at full price.

I think it's excellent that they managed to turn things around and keep Bai Wuchang as the main character; I'm very curious to see where her story will take her next!

Of course I'll be there again, even though the Soulslike genre has become a bit too demanding for me in recent years.

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