WUCHANG continues: Sequel to the Soulslike hit officially announced

The surprise hit "WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers" is getting a sequel. Publisher 505 Games and the newly named development studio Indolphinity are joining forces for the next chapter.

505 Games and Chengdu Recursive Dolphin Technology – better known under the brand name Indolphinity – have officially agreed on a development and publishing deal for the next WUCHANG chapter. Studio founder Xia Siyuan and his team will remain on board as creative leaders. 505 Games will continue to handle worldwide financing and distribution.

After Digital Bros Group (the parent company of 505 Games) acquired all trademark rights to WUCHANG in April 2026, things moved quite quickly. To better support the work on the ground, the company even established its own branch office directly in Chengdu. A clear signal.

Why this matters to us Soulslike fans

"WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers" had an extremely strong launch in July 2025. Over 131.000 concurrent players on Steam and more than 5 million players worldwide on PC and consoles speak volumes. The dark Chinese setting and the hardcore gameplay clearly struck a chord.

The fact that Digital Bros now owns all the trademark rights could theoretically have gone wrong. Projects often lose their identity in such sales. Fortunately, things are different here. The developers explicitly emphasize that the cultural authenticity and creative roots in China remain untouched. 505 Games provides the budget, Indolphinity the vision. A perfect division of labor.

The studio has also announced that they will directly incorporate community feedback from the first game into the development of the sequel. The first game was strong, but it still had some rough edges. That's exactly where they need to focus their efforts.

The starting point couldn't be better. The original team remains at the helm, the publisher has secured funding and is providing strong support to the local studio. If Indolphinity irons out the weaknesses of the first game and stays true to its own style, we can expect a truly powerful sequel. This optimism is absolutely justified.

What captivated you most about the first game, and in which areas does the sequel most urgently need improvement in terms of gameplay?