WWE 2K26: Massive XP boost and gameplay fixes just in time for WrestleMania

2K Games is responding to criticism of the grind in "WWE 2K26" and is giving away numerous Ringside Pass level-ups at the start of Season 2. At the same time, Patch 1.07 tweaks the game balance to mitigate the often-criticized stamina mechanic in multi-player matches.

The progress in the Ringside Pass of “WWE 2K26“The progression will be noticeably accelerated by giving players 20 free levels each for the current and upcoming seasons. This adjustment directly impacts the existing progression system and significantly lowers the barriers to obtaining rewards.”

The end of the grind? The changes in detail.

The most important news for everyone who has been frustrated with the progression system: The required XP per level will be permanently reduced from 800 to 625 RXP in Season 2. The fact that 2K is also giving away 20 additional levels for Seasons 1 and 2, provided you log in before April 14th, seems like a direct admission that the original rate was too restrictive. The change is particularly exciting for DLC buyers: Starting in Season 2, all four characters in a pack will be unlocked immediately at level 1. Manually unlocking the additional superstars via the pass will therefore no longer be necessary.

In addition to the economic system, update 1.07 delivers important corrections to the gameplay framework.

Endurance management: The regeneration rate has been increased. This prevents matches from becoming a drawn-out affair in the final stages, as the superstars run out of steam after every action.

The regeneration rate has been increased. This prevents matches from becoming a drawn-out affair in the final stages, as the superstars run out of steam after every action. Multi-Man Matches: Counterattacks now cost less stamina in fights against multiple opponents. This is a crucial tactical improvement for formats like Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way, where players were previously often vulnerable when having to defend against two attacks in a row.

Counterattacks now cost less stamina in fights against multiple opponents. This is a crucial tactical improvement for formats like Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way, where players were previously often vulnerable when having to defend against two attacks in a row. Referee interaction: Those who accidentally (or intentionally) hit the referee will no longer be immediately disqualified. The threshold for disqualification has been raised.

2K is using the momentum from WrestleMania 42 to try and calm the waters in the community. The combination of XP gifts and gameplay tweaks shows that they've taken the feedback about player fatigue—both mechanical in-ring fatigue and psychological fatigue from grinding—seriously. The Island mode, in particular, benefits from the 2x Virtual Console event (running until April 15), which should give the competitive PvP scene a short-term boost. The full patch notes can be found [here/below/etc.]. with this link eingesehen werden.

Are the 20 free levels enough for you to complete the Ringside Pass, or is the system still too time-consuming for you?